US climate plan puts pressure on China, India, US

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) – An ambitious greenhouse gas reduction pledge being considered by the United States gives President Joe Biden more leverage when he hosts leaders for a climate change summit later this month- ci – presenting a particular challenge for Chinese Xi Jinping.

The White House could pledge to cut emissions by 50% or more from 2005 levels by 2030, Bloomberg reported this week. According to people familiar with the proceedings, officials are examining opportunities across the federal government for standards-setting, clean energy investments and resilient infrastructure plans.

It is not clear whether the United States can actually implement such a bold plan, but the indication that Biden is willing to dramatically increase the stakes on emissions targets may put pressure on China, which has already tried to position itself as a leader in greenhouse gas reduction.

The U.S. administration is shaping the aggressive goal as it seeks to restore trust with wary nations following former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement and the dismantling of national policies essential to drive reductions in emissions promised by the country.

At stake is the ability to create standards and develop equipment and technologies that will be used for decades to shift the global economy from fossil fuels with advancements in everything from renewables to electric vehicles to greener steelmaking.

“You can reverse the regulations, but you can’t reverse technological advancements,” said Lauri Myllyvirta, senior analyst at the Clean Air and Energy Research Center. “Let us hope that the American national plans will be followed by ambitious programs to invest in the low carbon transition in emerging countries.”

Tackling climate change has been an effective foreign policy tool for Xi since he became President of China in 2013. He and former President Barack Obama crafted a bilateral emissions deal in 2014 that helped paving the way for the 2015 Paris Climate Pact. When the Trump administration left that, Xi began to assert more of a global leadership role in the region.

Xi announced last year that China will reach net zero emissions by 2060. His policies have also led China to a leading global role in manufacturing solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles.

The shape of India’s energy transition is also at stake. The world’s third-largest polluter has yet to publicly commit to the path to net zero emissions. During the summit, Biden is likely to push for a pledge from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who may seek to tie a pledge to help with the energy transition, according to BloombergNEF analyst Ali Izadi-Najafabadi.

Here’s a look at how other Asian countries participating in the April 22-23 event could be affected by a broader US climate engagement, according to Izadi-Najafabadi:

Japan

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could officially announce new emissions targets. The country plans to set a 2030 target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% from 2013 levels, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday, citing an unidentified government official. The country’s industry minister said those figures were not accurate, Reuters reported.

Australia

The country is lagging behind on climate change, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison is likely to brag about his government’s support for research and development in areas such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage .

Indonesia

President Joko Widodo’s government wants to use Indonesia’s rich nickel resources to build a domestic lithium-ion battery manufacturing industry, and it could seek a bilateral cooperation agreement to deploy renewable energy as well as manufacturing capabilities. of batteries in Indonesia.

South Korea

President Moon Jae-In is likely to reiterate Seoul’s 2050 net zero target and associated investment plans. There may also be announcements of increased bilateral cooperation to help developing economies.

Vietnam

The country has seen rapid growth in the deployment of renewable energy – particularly solar – but many international manufacturers, including Apple and Google, have pushed the government to facilitate the supply of clean energy. Perhaps this is an area where Hanoi and Washington can announce something.