Jokowi’s Way to Hunt IDR 108 Trillion of BLBI Funds, Use Asset Forfeiture Law





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) formed a special task force to return Rp 108 trillion of Bank Indonesia (BLBI) liquidity assistance funds to the country. One of them is to resort to a civil action based on the law on confiscation of assets. Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej said that so far Indonesia does not yet have an asset confiscation law. In fact, this law is an order of the United Nations Convention against Corruption of 2003 which was ratified by Law No. 7/2006. Besides the effective and efficient eradication of corruption as well as international cooperation (between countries), the restitution of assets is also the objective of the United Nations Convention. Restitution of property consists of tracking, confiscating, confiscating and returning the proceeds of crime to the rightful owner. “The asset confiscation law will be very helpful. Without this law, the efforts made are not easy. The journey will be long. Like from Kaliurang (DIY) to California (USA), ”joked Edward at a media meeting in Jakarta on Friday (9/4). Just to note, the Asset Forfeiture Bill has been around since 2011-2012 as a government initiative bill. Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) regrets that this bill is not included in the list of the 2021 National Priority Legislation Program (Prolegnas) established by the DPR. In response, Edward said he was optimistic that this bill would be included when assessing the national legislative program in mid-2021 because it was quite urgent. Another obstacle to restitution of state property is the differences in the legal system due to the results of alleged corruption crimes abroad. Edward gave an example, the Hong Kong Authority once rejected efforts to return Century Bank assets worth around Rs 6 trillion. Indeed, they consider that the trial in absentia held in Jakarta does not meet the principles of due process (the correct trial to obtain substantial justice). On the other hand, the anti-corruption law provides for trials in absentia. Edward, who was once involved with Bank Century’s asset hunting team, admitted he didn’t know how far Century’s asset tracking and return was progressing now. “What is clear is that so far Indonesia has no history of rescue and seizure of state property abroad,” he concluded. (RAMA)







