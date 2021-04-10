Irish-Chinese University Collaborations





Sir, In his letter Trinity and Chinese Universities (March 29), Professor Nathan Hill writes that the increasing marginalization and oppression of minorities is an imperative for continuing collaborations with Central University for Nationalities [Minzu University of China (MUC)] and other nationality universities rather than a reason to hesitate in our engagement with Chinese university partners. This suggests that any kind of continued engagement with Chinese universities will help improve the human rights situation in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in general, and that of minority nationalities in particular. In recent years, especially since Xi Jinpings came to power and his constitutional amendment in 2018, this generalist belief in change through exchange must be seriously questioned in the case of the PRC. Rather, engaging with Chinese universities requires a careful and informed approach, which assesses the risks and benefits of the exchange on a case-by-case basis. In our open letter to the interim president of the UCC, which preceded the cancellation of the UCCs proposed by a joint college with the MUC, more than 90 members of the UCC community called for transparency on some critical issues. We have raised concerns about former MUC professor Ilham Tohti, an economics expert, advocate for peaceful multi-ethnic coexistence in the PRC and winner of the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. In 2014, Professor Tohti was arrested on the basis of opinions expressed to students in an MUC classroom. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and seven of his students were sentenced to several years in prison. In view of these events, our open letter asked how UCC planned to protect the integrity of its academic principles and ensure that all students and staff of a future UCC-MUC joint college would have the freedom to teach and research to challenge and test received wisdom, to come up with new ideas and to express controversial or unpopular opinions. Finally, a misinterpretation of the historical context needs to be clarified. Professor Hills’ letter implies that by teaching indigenous students in China and collaborating with indigenous academics, we could help promote and support the multiethnic conception of the PRC that its founders envisioned in 1949. In fact, the Party Chinese Communist (CCP) never envisioned the PRC as a land of multi-ethnic and multilingual flourishing. The CCP’s commitments to inclusiveness and self-reliance for non-Han Chinese people have always existed only on paper. Universities like the MUC were founded to meet the educational and research needs of the country’s non-Han Chinese people, as Professor Hill rightly states. However, these needs have always been defined by the PCB. Since the founding of the PRC, non-Han Chinese have been characterized by the CCP as backward and uncivilized (feudal in the language of the CCP). Minority education and research policies have always served an assimilation program; nationality universities have been part of the CCP’s discriminatory policy on minority nationalities from the start. The fact that some of these universities produce great research is another matter and does not justify this policy. There is no easy way to cooperate with universities governed by an authoritarian regime like that of the PRC. Planning to intensify Irish-Chinese university cooperation without offering sufficient transparency and guarantees of academic freedom is certainly not the right way. Yours, etc. Teacher. CAITRONA N DHILL, department German, UCC; Dr JULIA SCHNEIDER, Department of Asian Studies, UCC; ROLA ABU ZEID-ONEILL, Continuing adult Education, UCC; CHRISTINE CHASAIDE, Continuing adult Education, UCC; Dr GERTRUDE COTTER, Lecturer, Center for the world Development, UCC; Dr PAUL CORCORAN, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, UCC; Dr LAURENCE DAVIS, Department of Government and Policy, UCC; Dr DAVID FITZGERALD, School of History, UCC; MIKE FITZGIBBON, University of Cork School of Business, UCC; Dr ANGELA FLYNN, School of Nursing and Midwifery, UCC; Dr ROSARII GRIFFIN, Office of the Vice President for Learning and Teaching, UCC; Dr SIMON HARRISON, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UCC; Dr GERT HOFMANN, German Department, UCC; Dr DEIRDRE HORGAN, School of Applied Social Studies, UCC; Prof LEE M JENKINS, School of English and Digital Humanities, UCC; Dr JAMES KAPALO, Department of Religious Studies, UCC; Dr KIERAN KEOHANE, Department of Sociology and Criminology, UCC; Dr JOAN MCCARTHY, School of Nursing and Midwifery, UCC; Dr PIARAS McEINRI, Department of Geography, UCC; Prof WILLIAM OBRIEN, Department of Archeology, UCC; Prof CATHAL OCONNELL, School of Applied Social Studies, UCC; Dr MAUREEN OCONNOR, Department of English, UCC; Dr JACQUI ORIORDAN, Senior Lecturer, School of Applied Social Studies, UCC; Dr SIOBHAN OSULLIVAN, School of Applied Social Studies, UCC; Professor Emeritus WILLIAM REVILLE, Department of Biochemistry, UCC; Dr SENA RYAN, Department of Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American Studies, UCC; Dr BARBARA SILLER, German Department, UCC; Dr SARAH THELEN, Office of the Vice President for Teaching and Learning, UCC; Dr TILL WEINGRTNER, Department of Asian Studies, UCC; Dr RACHEL WOODLOCK, Department of Religious Studies, UCC.

