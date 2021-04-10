President visits flash flood victims in Adonara





Obviously, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing of the people is ready to build their houses as soon as possible Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo reviewed the refugee situation in flash flood-affected Adonara sub-district in East Flores district, East Nusa Tenggara province on Friday evening. “Tonight I am in Adonara, East Flores District, East Nusa Tenggara Province,” the president said on Friday during a statement on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel in Jakarta. In East Flores alone, the death toll from Tropical Cyclone Seroja that triggered flash floods in East Nusa Tenggara has reached 71, while five people remain missing, he noted. The residents of Adomara will be relocated to new locations that the district chief and governor will later designate, Widodo said. “Obviously, the Ministry of Public Works and People’s Housing is ready to build their houses as soon as possible,” he said to the applause of the refugees. The head of state further called on refugees to remain disciplined by following health protocols, including wearing masks, to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further in the province. Earlier, the president also visited an area affected by flash floods in Lembata district, east of Nusa Tenggara, from where residents will be resettled to a safer area. On Thursday, 163 people were killed in tropical cyclone Seroja, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). “A total of 163 people have died, while 45 others are still missing in East Nusa Tenggara,” BNPB chief Doni Monardo said at an online press conference here Thursday. Most of the deaths were reported in East Flores district, particularly on Adonara Island, where 71 people have died and five others are still missing, he said. In Lembata district, 43 people died and 25 others are missing, while 27 people lost their lives and 14 others cannot be found in Alor district, he informed. The natural disaster also left six people dead in Malaka district and three in Kupang district, with one person still missing, he added. In the city of Kupang, the disaster claimed the lives of six residents, he said. The tropical cyclone, which triggered flash floods, high winds and landslides, affected the town of Kupang, East Flores, Malaka, Lembata, Ngada, West Sumba, East Sumba, Rote Ndao and Alor. Related News: President leaves for NTT to observe disaster mitigation efforts Related news: TNI transports 12.4 tonnes of relief packages to NTT

