Boris Johnson to pay tribute to Prince Philip on Monday in the House of Commons





Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pay tribute to Prince Philip at a special session of the House of Commons on Monday. MPs took their traditional Easter break and the House of Commons was scheduled to resume Tuesday. But they will return to Westminster a day earlier, after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Labor leader Keir Starmer will also pay tribute to Prince Philip, followed by other opposition leaders and backbenchers. The Prime Minister was informed of the death of Prince Philip this morning, where he was working from Downing Street. He has spoken to Sir Keir and they have agreed to suspend the election campaign for the local and mayoral elections, which will take place on May 6. At this point, it’s unclear how long the suspension will last, but details on a period of formal mourning will be announced by Buckingham Palace. The Prime Minister is hosting a ministerial meeting in Downing Street this afternoon to discuss some of the funeral arrangements. While Buckingham Palace is responsible for the funeral rather than the government, Mr Johnson will speak to Home and Defense officials on security matters. Representatives of the royal households will also be present. After that, a Cabinet meeting will take place, during which ministers can pay tributes. As the mourning period continues, there will be less government activity. Planned announcements and ministerial visits will be halted, and there are currently no plans for a press conference, although the government will still issue public health advisories related to the Covid-19 pandemic if necessary. Earlier today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement outside 10 Downing Street. He said: “Today we mourn with Her Majesty The Queen. “We extend our condolences to him and to his entire family. And we give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.







