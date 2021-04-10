Senior PTI leaders play down Jahangir Tareens’ Power Show





ISLAMABAD:

Jahangir Tareen – once known as the ruling party’s convenience store – on Friday displayed his political support base in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) when he hosted a number of federal and provincial lawmakers at a dinner in his residence in Lahore.

According to media reports, more than two dozen members of the National Assemblies and the Punjab, in addition to a few ministers and provincial councilors, attended the dinner and assured Tareen of their full support.

Tareen, the former PTI general secretary, was once considered a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan but has been sidelined since the 2020 sugar crisis investigative report accused him of profiting the most.

On the one hand, 29 lawmakers attended the dinner but on the other, several PTI leaders expressed that the former party secretary general was not a threat to the government and that the participation of MPs and MPAs in the dinner was “not a big deal”.

Earlier on Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid called Tareen’s issue a “sensitive issue,” but later Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi told the Express Tribune that “when an alliance of 10 opposition parties could not dislodge the government, one man can not do anything either.

“It’s not a big deal,” Zaidi said, adding that he was not worried about the breakfast or dinner hosted by Tareen. Revealing that Prime Minister Imran Khan was “relaxed”, the minister said Imran was in favor of “accountability at all levels”.

Admitting that Tareen did a lot of work for the party and brought a lot of value to it, Zaidi said he “didn’t like his [Tareen’s] work style ”.

Explaining his point of view, Zaidi said that Tareen had “presented himself as an expert on many things; it was his job to help the government lower sugar prices, but he couldn’t ”. Zaidi called it “betrayal”, claiming that “money addiction” led to Tareen’s troubles.

“How much is enough for one person; how many properties, houses, cars, money are enough for a man; what is the limit of his greed, ”he wondered, while explaining the difference between need and greed.

He added that the sugar investigation had highlighted Tareen’s role and the government needed to move forward. He lamented the slowness of the legal process, however, saying the court process takes a long time and because of it many people, including lawmakers, feel comfortable.

Zaidi gave examples of the trials of Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and a key figure in the Lyari gang warfare, Uzair Baloch and said no conclusion seems be in sight and that “this is a serious problem” Whether dinner or breakfast.

Another PTI leader Usman Dar said MPs and MPAs stand with Tareen to show solidarity and “there is no serious threat” to the government as Tareen has no party. separate policy and he’s already out of policy. Dar said Tareen was going through the process of accountability with others and that there was “no choice” when it came to accountability.

Dar said the investigation was ordered after Tareen’s name appeared in the sugar investigation report, saying he never heard the prime minister order anyone to take action against anyone he was. either or to give rest to anyone. “Internally, there is no discussion that Tareen is a threat to PTI.”

Commenting on statements by opposition parties, in particular remarks by PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah, said the doors were not closed on Tareen, Dar said PML-N lawmakers were concerned about their leadership. . “Tareen isn’t going anywhere; he will not be leaving the PTI, ”Dar said.

In a demonstration of support on Wednesday, Punjabi lawmakers for the PTI ruling accompanied the Tareen to a court where he and his son were to appear for the extension of the bail in cases filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

On Thursday, the ex-leader of the PTI ruled out any rift between him and the party leader, Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating categorically that he could not even think of “harming” the prime minister.

Tareen, who was the main architect of the PTI government, now faces charges of money laundering and fraud in the sugar scam. It is no secret that he played a major role in forming the central government and bringing in new members to the PTI, as well as persuading allies to move away from the PTI.

At the time, no one could even imagine that he would one day be seen as a threat to the PTI government, but now the ruling party has made it clear that it is not possible for liability to be limited only to the political rivals of the government.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos