West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Phase 4 Vote Today, PM Modi to Host Rally in Siliguri





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the state of West Bengal, linked to the polls, today (April 10). PM Modi is due to attend an electoral rally in Siliguri. Meanwhile, the ballot for 44 assembly seats in phase four of the West Bengal election will take place today. The next day, that is to say April 11, he will join the party campaign in Kalyani and Bardhaman. Then on April 14, he will be in Barasat and Krishnanagar. He will also speak at public meetings on April 17 in Jalangi and Murshidabad. Prime Minister Modi, who has already spoken at several rallies in the state, has a busy schedule as five more rounds of voting have yet to be completed. The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election was held in eight phases ending on April 29. Voting for more than 80 assembly seats is completed in three phases and the rest of the Assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the remaining five rounds. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2. Interrogation details by phase The fourth phase will see a bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee in 44 assembly seats spread across five districts of West Bengal. The constituencies that go to the polls in the fourth phase are spread over Howrah (part II), South 24 Parganas (part III), Hooghly (part II), Alipurduar and Coochbehar. For 44 seats, 373 candidates are in the running, including some prominent figures like former cricketer Manoj Tiwary, Bollywood singer and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar and former minister Rajib Banerjee. The third round of voting took place on Tuesday in 31 constituencies in Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas. In the first three phases, 91 seats went to the polls – 30 seats in the first phase on March 27, 30 seats in the second phase on April 1 and 31 seats in the third phase on April 6. Number of voters Total Voters – 1,15,81,022 Male voters – 58,82,514 Female voters – 56.98,218 Polling time: Voting will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 15,940 polling stations. Identification documents Identity card with photo of voters Aadhar card MNREGA work card Passbook Post office booklet Health insurance smart card (issued under the program of the Ministry of Labor) Driver’s license PAN card Smart card issued by RGI under NPR Indian passport Pension document with photo Service ID cards (by central / state government / PSUs / limited liability companies) Official identity cards issued to deputies / deputies / MLC

