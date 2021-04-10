IMF loans never lead to progress: economist





ISLAMABAD:

Renowned economist Ashfaque Hasan Khan attributed the increase in unemployment, poverty and inflation in the country to the programs of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that no country that adopted the IMF program could ever make progress. .

“I have always said that the economic situation of any country that has appealed to the IMF has never improved,” Dr Ashfaque said, speaking to the hosts of the talk show Express News, the magazine Friday. .

“Unemployment, poverty and inflation have increased in all countries that have opted for the IMF program,” he said. “The IMF program will never get you going.”

The economist was speaking in reference to reports on the government considering renegotiating the IMF program. He said the conditions set by the lender will create more hardship for the people as the government will have to impose new taxes and increase electricity prices in the coming months.

During the discussion, it emerged that Pakistan will need to implement a dozen conditions in six months to remain in the IMF’s $ 6 billion program. These conditions will, however, impose an additional burden of 1.5 trillion rupees on the population.

On imposing additional taxes in the next budget under pressure from the IMF, Dr Ashfaque said the government was overburdening people despite rising unemployment and declining purchasing power in the face of the surge in the economy. inflation.

Dr Ashfaque regretted that the government is celebrating a growth rate of 2% when the country should have grown at the rate of 7% to 8%.

Quoting the World Bank, one of the hosts noted that half of the Pakistani workforce is severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis. “It is estimated that 20.7 million workers (37% of the total) lost their jobs and 6.7 million additional workers (12%) saw their labor income decline between April and July 2020.”

Asked if it was not a failure of the IMF and PTI government program that the country is living on bailouts despite the economy being stuck, he said the government should turn to the IMF because he still has not succeeded in obtaining economic support. friendly countries at the time.

According to Dr Ashfaque, asking for support from China despite entering the IMF program was inappropriate because China has supported Pakistan so that it can stand up, but the government is failing on this front.

One of the hosts noted that the IMF’s program is theoretically aimed at putting Pakistan on a path to sustainable growth, but that the government relies on friends like China from which it receives annual financial support of $ 11 billion. .

When asked about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, he said that there is a little litmus test that can show how serious the federal government is in implementing the road and rail project of many. billions of dollars.

“You have to see how many times Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Gwadar last year; where is the CPEC authority these days and what is it doing. You also have to ask yourself where [CPEC Authority Chairman] General (ret’d) Asim Saleem Bajwa goes.

Dr Ashfaque said that no Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under construction under the CPEC program have so far been completed or made operational. He stressed that the prime minister should form an effective economic team capable of tackling and overcoming economic problems.

