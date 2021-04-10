Erdoan leads Turkey solo – Merve Tahirolu





In recent months, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has become more autocratic than ever and has ruled the country like a one-man show, said Merve Tahirolu, director of the Middle East Democracies Project (POMED) Turkey, in a podcast with Ahval. . As the Erdoans electorate moves further and further away from him, Tahirolu told Ahval editor-in-chief Yavuz Baydar, as he increasingly clings to power, is taking unilateral action and uses national controversies to try to consolidate its own support. According to Tahirolu, the declaration of ex-naval admirals regarding the Montreux Convention has entered the heart of Turkish politics. The way Erdoan pulled Turkey out of the Istanbul Convention on Women’s Rights raised the question of what else he could do with regard to Turkey’s international commitments. A total of 103 retired Turkish naval admirals issued a statement last week denouncing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for opening up the Montreux Convention to discussion and for the Islamization of the army on a rear-service admirals visitto the leader of an extreme religious sect. He is concerned that the Montreux Convention is open for discussion under both Kanal Istanbul and which has the power to void international treaties, the admirals said in their statement. It’s sort of a combination of those cases seen in particular over the past three months, appointing a new rector at Boazii University by a presidential decree that many people saw as an attempt to take over. hostile of a very important academic institution, withdrawing Turkey from Turkey. the Istanbul Convention, trying to shut down the second largest opposition party in parliament and so on, Tahirolu said. This comes at a time when Erdoans’ popularity is at an all-time low and he is facing a popularity slump, especially on the country’s economy, she said. However, despite some of the recent poll numbers still showing public support for Erdoan, Tahirolu believes a long-term approach is needed to read the polls, as Erdoan is a master of using crisis, conflict or war. to strengthen this short-term support. . Turkey is not a static country and I personally hope that one day the Turkish opposition will be able to respond to Erdoans’ tips and not let him go with them, she said.







