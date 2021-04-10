The growing threat of Chinese law

In March, Qi Shi, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, published Chinese leader Xi Jinpings. item, in which he explains how to build the Chinese socialist legal system. This is an important development. Compared to his predecessors, his ideas of law are more misleading because they use colloquial terms such as rule of law, law and justice. In practice, Xi increasingly uses the law as a weapon to suppress dissent in order to ensure the security of the regime, while simultaneously using it as a weapon in the CCP’s quest for global hegemony.

China’s legal theory and practice is copied from the Soviet Union. Like the Soviets, CCP dictators never hesitate to say that the law is the party’s instrument to destroy enemies. Absolute party control over the Chinese justice system is the main component of Xis’ legal strategy. He reiterates that if the party is above the law, or the law above the party, it is a political trap and a false proposition. Party leadership is the soul of Chinese rule of law and only the party can effectively advance it. In short, the Communist Party always remains above the law.

Since Xi Jinping came to power, not only have the party organizations of all units of the Chinese law enforcement apparatus grown considerably, but a political campaign has been launched to purge disloyalty and demand to him a personal loyalty. Meanwhile, Xi tricks the rule of law rhetoric into hiding his right. In his speech to the 19th Chinese Congress, he used the term rule of law 19 times. But he distorts the true meaning of the phrase because he vehemently opposes an independent judiciary that limits and controls the power of politics.

China has clearly learned to use the law as a weapon to play its games against the West. It aggressively applies legal weapons to tackle dissent abroad. An example is the henley lee case, a citizen of Belize who had business in China. In 2019, Chinese security forces secretly arrested him in Guangzhou and accused him of funding forces hostile to the United States and supporting protesters in Hong Kong to endanger Chinese national security. Around this time, Lee meng-chu, a Taiwanese citizen, was also arrested by Chinese police for allegedly stealing state secrets after traveling to Hong Kong to support protesters.

The significance of these cases is that China used its national security law and criminal law to prosecute a foreign national for alleged crimes committed outside the country. The precedent will allow China to target employees of human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Freedom House.

The cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor further demonstrate the use of Chinese law to achieve political goals. Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on leave, and Spavor, an entrepreneur, were arrested on charges of espionage in China days after Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver in 2018 for breaking US law. This legal hostage law was designed to force the United States to drop its extradition request for Meng and let her walk freely. In March, China put Kovrig and Spavor on the trial separately, without issuing typical lawfare verdicts to degrade the enemies’ willingness to fight.

Infamous, Operation Fox Hunt was another example of Chinese law. When Xi came to power, the Chinese authorities launched this operation allegedly to target corrupt officials who escaped from China and lived abroad. But the covert operation was aimed at purging dissent. China has sent hundreds of law enforcement agents across the world, including the United States, to hunt down, harass, threaten and arrest its targets abroad. He used Interpol to label his targets as criminals and even secretly kidnapped some and sent them back to China. According to the FBI, hundreds of Operation Fox Hunt victims were US citizens or green card holders.

As part of its strategy, China has adopted numerous laws and regulations to achieve its political goals. For example, the Hong Kong National Security Law criminalizes advocacy for independence and communication with foreign organizations. These national security cases are handled by Beijing law enforcement and sent to the mainland for investigation and trial. If found guilty, Hong Kong residents could face life imprisonment. Worse yet, this law contains a long-term provision, specifically to punish foreign nationals who commit crimes under the law outside of Hong Kong. This means that China could theoretically prosecute people such as the Speaker of the House. Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Katie Hill on Matt Gaetz: “I feel betrayed by him” On the money: Pelosi wants the infrastructure done by August | Powell warns US is reopening to “different economy” | McConnell vs Big Business Pelosi wants Biden infrastructure bill completed by August READ MORE (D-Calif.) And Sen. Marco rubio Marco Antonio Rubio Four players lead golden age of Republican rule in Florida Senate Republicans voice opposition to Biden over escalating Iranian Republican battle with MLB PLUS (R-Fla.) Who supported the protesters in Hong Kong.

There are signs that China is using or threatening to use its financial resources to take legal action in the West to challenge its decisions or policies on China. They even target individual Westerners like Adrian Zenz, a German anthropologist whom China calls a crook because of his research on the Xinjiang internment camps and the Uyghur genocide. China can hire powerful law firms in the West to respond to its tenders, dragging governments, businesses and individuals into lengthy legal battles to eliminate perceived enemies or demoralize them and bankrupt them. In this way, Xi seeks to control a group of world-class arbitration institutions and law firms to protect Chinese interests.

In addition, laws have been passed covering Xinjiang, Tibet, Taiwan, and the South China Sea to suppress protests and advance China’s illegal territorial claims. In Xinjiang, the Uyghur region under China’s control, many laws and regulations have been put in place under the pretext of combating terrorism, separatism and religious extremism, but in reality they are intended to terrorize Uyghurs and people. other Muslim peoples to support the dictatorial regime of the CCP. .

The world must remember that the dictators in Beijing make these laws. The party dictatorship is above the law because it is the law. All Chinese courts report directly to the Communist Party, not to the state. Accordingly, the United States and its allies must see China’s strategic intent and practice of law and formulate a strategy to counter its militarization of law. Ignoring or underestimating Chinese law could blind us to one of its most effective tools for destroying the liberal international order and potentially causing irreversible damage to liberal democracies.

Bradley A. Thayer is the co-author of How China sees the world: Han-centrism and the balance of power in international politics.

Lianchao Han is vice president of Citizens’ initiatives for China. After the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, he was one of the founders of the Independent Federation of Chinese Students and Scholars. He worked in the United States Senate for 12 years, as legislative counsel and policy director for three senators.