PM Modi and his Dutch counterpart reaffirm their conviction to strengthen





New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on Friday reaffirmed their conviction to further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between India and the Netherlands for mutual benefit and looked forward to their next interaction at the India-EU Leaders’ Conference. Meeting in May 2021. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that Prime Minister Rutte, at today’s virtual summit, reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit the Netherlands. On the commercial front, the two leaders praised the three specific areas of the trade mission: water management (water health and safety), food chains (food waste solutions, horticulture, milk and aquaculture) and sustainable energies (solar energy, hydrogen, biofuels and energy transition) ”, states the joint press release. “The two prime ministers agreed that ambitious and innovative flagship programs such as Clean India, Digital India, Make in India, Sagarmala, ‘Ayushman Bharat’ (healthcare) or Startup India have provided immense opportunities for Indo-collaboration. Dutch in multiple sectors. ” joint statement added. The two leaders welcomed that despite the constraints related to Covid-19, investment flows between the two countries have continued to increase, making the Netherlands the third largest FDI investor in India and India the fourth largest FDI investor in the Netherlands in 2019-2020. They welcomed the joint announcement on the establishment of an accelerated bilateral mechanism for investment facilitation and problem solving. “India is embarking on an ambitious program to develop its agricultural sector as an engine of growth in rural areas and to double the incomes of farmers. The two leaders noted with satisfaction the ongoing Indo-Dutch collaboration in the field of agriculture and recognized the opportunities for public / private cooperation in various sectors such as horticulture, dairy products, aquaculture and poultry ” , indicates the press release. The Netherlands stressed the importance of market access to various technologies that increase efficiency and compliance with international standards. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to complete the establishment of all centers of excellence (CoE) sanctioned under the joint Indo-Dutch action plan on agriculture. The two leaders also noted that India and the European Union (EU) are valuable partners for each other. “They are determined to carry out the actions mentioned in the EU-India 2025 roadmap. They welcomed the upcoming India-EU leaders meeting in Portugal in May 2021, which will set a new milestone for the India-EU strategic partnership. “, says the press release. . The two sides also welcomed the proposal for a comprehensive connectivity partnership between India and the EU with the aim of promoting connectivity initiatives that respect the key principles of international law, good governance, state of law, openness, transparency, environmental sustainability. The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their strong commitment to multilateralism and the promotion of multilateral solutions to global challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, terrorism, non-proliferation and disarmament. “They reaffirmed the importance of urgent reform of the UN and other multilateral institutions and global governance structures to make them more inclusive, transparent, accountable, fit for purpose and better reflecting contemporary geopolitical realities. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Rutte for the Netherlands’ continued support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed and enlarged United Nations Security Council. “On climate action, the two leaders stressed that climate action is a key priority area for both countries and agreed to cooperate closely to honor their ambitious commitments under the Paris Agreement.” In view of the 2021 UNFCCC COP26, they stressed the need to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement by all countries and hope to achieve positive results at COP26. (ANI)

