Meghan-Harry remembers Philip; PM Modi will hold a meeting; COVID Vaccine Update





Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan pay tribute to Prince Philip on Archewell website Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has died at the age of 99. The announcement was made by the British monarch on April 9. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the Duke of Sussex’s grandfather, Prince Philippe. There is no official statement released by the couple regarding their return to Britain to attend the funeral of Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip. Read the full story here Pfizer seeks approval of Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 in United States New York-based Pfizer and BioNTech SE from Germany have asked the United States Food and Drug Administration to allow them to use the vaccine on adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15. They plan to seek a similar ruling from other regulatory authorities around the world. Preliminary results showed the vaccine was safe to block infections. Read the full story here At the start of Phase 4 of the West Bengal polls, PM Modi and other BJP leaders will hold public meetings As the vote for 44 seats in phase four of the West Bengal Assembly elections begins, the political heat will increase with key political leaders, celebrities and star activists organizing rallies and tours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting at Kawakhali in Siliguri at 12 p.m. and at the Krishnanagar Government College Playground at 3.20 p.m. on Saturday. Read the full story here Sehwag Awed By De Villiers ‘Knock Champion’ Says IPL Logo Secretly Designed After Him Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was stunned after AB de Villiers ‘championship stroke’ as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kick off IPL 2021 by thwarting Mumbai Indians five times. The fiery Indian legend praised the willpower of batsman Proteas as he led RCB to a double wicket victory even as the lower order crumbled like a pack of cards. AB de Villiers set the clock back with an impressive 48-race stroke of just 27 deliveries, dotted with four limits and two sixes. Hailing AB de Villiers’ remarkable move, Sehwag made a comparison between the legend Proteas and the IPL logo and claimed that it was no wonder that it was secretly designed after the first. Sehwag also hailed Harshal Patel’s fifteen fate as one of the best and noted that RCB is set to lift the trophy this year. Read the full story here The “dabbawalas” of Mumbai saddened by the death of Prince Philip; Share a heartwarming anecdote Mumbai’s famous tiffin bearers, also known as ‘dabbawalas’, expressed grief over the deaths of Prince Philip of the United Kingdom, the Duke of Edinburgh and the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II Friday at the age of 99. Prince Philip was also the longest-serving husband in British history. “On behalf of all the dabbawalas in Mumbai, I offer my deepest condolences to Prince Philip,” said Raghunath Medge, member of the board of the association of dabbawalas. Read the full story here Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with breaking news from West Bengal as the crucial Assembly elections approach. Tap here to watch.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos