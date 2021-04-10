Comparison of the satisfaction levels of Jokowi and Ma’ruf Amin: legal and economic fields





Merdeka.com – The Indonesian Institute of Political Opinion (IPO) explained the results of a survey of community satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo and the Vice President. Ma’ruf Amin to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. President Joko Widodo achieved a satisfaction level of 56 percent, while Vice President Ma’ruf Amin’s satisfaction level was only 36 percent. For information, this IPO survey was conducted from March 2020 to April 2021. The number of respondents was 1,200 Indonesian citizens. At the same time, the level of satisfaction measured is in the social, economic and political-legal fields. << There is a gap between the level of satisfaction with the president Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. President Jokowi received a 56 percent satisfaction level from the public, while Vice President Ma’ruf Amin was only 36 percent, ”Dedi said in a virtual discussion at the controversy of Trijaya, Saturday (10/4). IPO executive director Dedi Kurnia Syah said the investigation results were incomplete as the vice president appeared to the public less frequently than President Joko Widodo’s presence. Thus, the audience thinks that the two work separately because they are rarely together. “Now people only see President Jokowi (who) is working, not involving the Vice President. Likewise, the Vice President can work, but he dares not show it to the public, so it is not known, ”he explained. In addition, Dedi detailed the level of satisfaction of the two in each area. In the social sector, President Jokowi received a satisfaction level of up to 58%, in the economic sector 55% and in the legal sector 43%. “In the political and legal fields, Pak Jokowi’s satisfaction is low. Only 43 percent. Those who expressed their dissatisfaction were more, namely 49 percent,” he said. Meanwhile, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin’s satisfaction level in the social sector has reached 40 percent, only 29 percent in the economic sector and only 38 percent in the political law sector. “Overall, only 36% of the public say they are satisfied with Pak’s performance. Ma’ruf amin, 51% were not satisfied, ”he said. [ded]







