Jokowi doubles Indonesian wealth fund target to $ 200 billion





JAKARTA, April 10 (Bloomberg): President Joko Widodo has set a target of US $ 200 billion for Indonesia’s new wealth fund over the next two to three years, aimed at funding its efforts to keep the economy focused on resources increase the value chain. That’s double the target of US $ 100 billion set earlier this year, and it’s a long way from the start of funds, $ 15 billion. The fund has been in talks with 50 fund managers and has received pledges from those in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, the United States and Canada, which will help it reach $ 20 billion in six months, said announced the president. “We can do it, Jokowi, as the president is known, said from the palace in Jakarta.” We give investors the freedom to choose between investing in the whole portfolio or choosing thematic funds. This is what I think is unique. The fund, known as the Indonesia Investment Authority, allows investors to place money in sub-funds covering infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, technology and the development of a new national capital. planned on the island of Kalimantan. Indonesia, which has long been slow to attract foreign direct investment, relies on the wealth fund to finance long-term development and help the Jokowis push the economy beyond reliance on raw resources. Home to the world’s largest nickel reserves, Indonesia is determined to move up the value chain and become a hub for end-to-end battery manufacturing. He recently established his own electric vehicle battery holding company and is seeking joint ventures with several global players including Chinas Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and South Koreas LG Chem Ltd. Go green The government has also pledged to maintain a 0% luxury tax rate on electric cars to boost domestic sales and create a more attractive market for investors. “We want to build a green economy, which produces green products, so that we can move towards green energy,” Jokowi said. He calls on investors to look into the hydroelectric potential, touting projects on the Kayan River in Kalimantan with a maximum output of 11,000 megawatts and the Mamberamo River in Papua, which can produce 23,000 megawatts. Geothermal sources can produce 29,000 megawatts, with only 2,000 megawatts tapped, he added. The president spoke to parties, including Tesla Inc., about a potential investment. “We are satisfied with the progress of the talks. There will be a result,” he said. The potential is there and it is the economy of the future, with high added values ​​for the country. – Bloomberg







