Boris Johnson could come out of the pandemic smelling the roses

From Monday, pub gardens, indoor gymnasiums, hairdressing salons, zoos and many other forgotten pleasures will reopen across England. It is a moment to be savored.

But it comes at the end of what has been an unusually difficult week for the Johnson government and its famous vaccination program. The deployment was, without a doubt, the Johnson government’s biggest success during the crisis. That it compares so favorably to Britain’s post-Brexit European neighbors – many of which are reimposing restrictions as the UK eases them – is an added bonus.

However, on Wednesday, a fairly large key was thrown in the works . Johnson had to remain vigilant as the UK drugs regulator confirmed a possible link between the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine – which underpins the country’s inoculation program – and rare but serious blood clots. The UK Vaccine Advisory Committee has recommended that people under 30 be offered a different vaccine.

For clarity, the regulator – and its European counterpart – said the benefits of the vaccine far outweighed the risks. The European Medicines Agency said it had also found a probable link, but pointed out that from a database of around 25 million people, its analysis noted 18 deaths in 62 cases of coagulation in the sinuses which drain blood from the brain and 24 cases of coagulation in the abdomen. He did not recommend any age restrictions for the vaccine.

The UK government’s public relations machine acted swiftly and vigorously to reinforce the general message from regulators that the AstraZeneca vaccine remains safe and highly effective. He also announced policies that present an overall positive image that could encourage people to keep getting vaccinated, for example, by explaining how it would be possible for Britons to book summer holidays abroad , if the roadmap remains on track.

Some members of the government are concerned that AstraZeneca’s fury could lead to an increase in vaccine reluctance – especially among people taking second doses. This, they fear, could have a snowball effect, leading to an increase in cases, an increase in hospitalizations and the plan to get the country out of lockdown being rejected. Such a setback would leave Johnson exposed to criticism of breaking his promises – one of the great weaknesses of his previous response to the pandemic.

Distrustful government officials, having seen their optimism crushed by the unpredictable course of the virus so many times before, can be expected to be terrified that it will fail their plans again.

Yet despite this week’s immunization curve, it looks like no one in the halls of power is panicking. In fact, they are remarkably relaxed and believe Johnson and his colleagues have learned from their previous mistakes.

“We are no longer making over-promises and under-delivering,” a government minister told CNN, referring to Johnson’s claims in March 2020 that the UK could “turn the tide in 12 weeks” or, after launching the idea that Brits could spend Christmas with their families and then back down on December 19.

While it may be tempting to attribute that sense of calm to the bravado and overconfidence that was typical of Johnson’s government, the most likely explanation is that the politics of the pandemic are suddenly much more. favorable – which officials are quick to say to anyone in private. who will listen.

The success of the vaccine has improved public perception of Johnson’s handling of the pandemic. Part of this is due to the imminent return of long-suppressed freedoms, but polls suggest the British public is in the mood to accept just about anything the government demands, provided it ends misery.

“Throughout the pandemic, a significant majority supported extremely strict measures. In each of the lockdowns, they said it had arrived too late and blamed Johnson for it,” said Ben Page, chief executive of the Ipsos MORI survey company. However, Page notes that this now gives the prime minister “leeway to shut things down again if there is a problem with the vaccine rollout.”

Downing Street, the government minister explained, has built this into his schedule to end the lockdown. “We know the public is more cautious than most politicians, so building flexibility into the plan and emphasizing caution is not only reasonable in terms of public health, it is good policy,” said the minister.

Better yet for Johnson, the public’s attitude towards vaccinations appears to be intact. Britons are “very pro-vaccine” with just 5% saying they would not take it, Page says.

And while the public generally disagreed with Johnson’s past handling of the pandemic, support for the flagship policy to end the lockdown could make a difference.

“There is a lot of evidence to suggest that during difficult times people tend to remember the end rather than the beginning,” says Rob Ford, professor of politics at the University of Manchester.

Even with this week’s potential vaccine setback, there are very few political hurdles left for the government to overcome.

Most pressing is the new potential for vaccine hesitancy. Simon Clarke, associate professor of cell microbiology at the University of Reading, can see a world where this week’s news is problematic – especially as the UK government has continued to tout the success of the AstraZeneca vaccine even as concerns were starting to emerge in Europe.

“The fact that the initial concerns about coagulation were downplayed by the government will not help convince people who were skeptical in society to have the vaccine. It will also bother many after the AZ vaccine surge in particular. as the great savior of the British government, ”he said.

If that happens, Johnson could be forced to make a very difficult choice. “The government will be back in a position of eventually having to make a political decision on what is an acceptable number of cases and deaths rather than not sticking to their roadmap and eventually reverting to measures of harder locking, ”says Christina Pagel, professor of the operational department. research at University College London.

While Johnson may argue that turning the tide is out of the question, he could probably do so with minimal political damage. “Polls consistently show that the public is happy that the government is as authoritarian as it should be to come out of this crisis,” says Ford.

Another heated debate in Westminster illustrates this government’s willingness to do whatever is necessary. There is currently a looming brawl over the idea that Britons will need to hold a Covid status certification (also known as vaccine passports) in order to attend major sporting events or nightclubs later this summer.

Many in Johnson’s Conservative Party are totally opposed to the idea and fear the government will try to push through legislation without careful consideration. “First of all, it’s not entirely clear who this would even protect. Second, it is clearly a terrible violation of personal freedom to have people carry identity documents relating to their medical condition, ”said David Davis, a former Conservative cabinet minister.

New libertarian parties were formed during the pandemic to oppose government lockdowns and other seemingly illiberal policies. However, even the people campaigning for these parties accept that they are struggling to overtake Johnson to the right.

“We know we’re about 3% of the vote. It’s about setting a marker and occupying the libertarian space and the ideas that Johnson has arrogantly abandoned,” a Party spokesperson told CNN. reformist – formerly Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party. .

Page’s research confirms this. “Only about a quarter of the public has died against releasing an app that confirms you’ve had a shot to go to the theater or to a club if that’s what it takes,” he says.

So what is the point of opposing? Davis, the former cabinet minister, believes it is unwise to base any major policy on polls, especially since so far the question is only hypothetical. Davis worries about the unintended consequences. “If there is a sudden breach in government systems, which is happening and has happened, will people really be comfortable with a hacker who has their medical records? Public opinion could very much quickly turn and the government would be blamed. ”

Still, long-term thinking doesn’t seem to be on Downing Street’s agenda at the moment.

With an audience on the sidelines and no effective political opposition to the pandemic policy, these must be some of the happiest days in government since Johnson took office.

However, nothing stays the same forever. “It could all look different in six months,” said Ford of the University of Manchester. “There are huge societal issues that took a backseat during Brexit and had to wait another year because of Brexit. There will likely be an investigation that could uncover all kinds of wrongdoing. Policy returned to normal, this government will never have another policy… as popular as their vaccine rollout, which could be quite shocking for a relatively inexperienced team. ”

But it all feels far down the track. After making many missteps at the start of the pandemic, presiding over numerous crises and scandals, and suffering one of the world’s worst per capita deaths, Johnson and his government are quietly confident that the setbacks that could occur over the next 11 weeks, a summer without the worst excesses of Covid will be a summer of modest celebration.