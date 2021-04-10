Prime Minister Modi urges ECI to take tough action against those accused of Cooch Behar murders





Khawakhali, North Bengal, April 10 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoned the dead in Cooch Behar and urged the Election Commission to take strict action against the accused of the incidents, in which five people whose first-time voter was killed. Addressing a BJP rally in this part of the North Bengal tea belt, Mr. Modi, “What happened in Cooch Behar is very sad. sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condone their disappearance.” Slaming Chief Minister and TMC Supreme Leader Mamata Banerjee for allegedly provoking his supporters against central forces, Mr. Modi said: “Didi and his henchmen are disturbed, see popular support for BJP. She leaned over at this level when she saw her chair slide. “ The prime minister blamed the chief minister for allegedly inciting people against the central forces, adding the forces were there to ensure that voters could freely exercise their right to vote. Elsewhere, Chief Minister Mamata Banrjee while calling for calm instructed the central forces to open fire in which 4 people were killed. Addressing a rally, the Chief Minister also asked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will explain why five lives were lost in the central forces’ shooting at Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar district during the fourth phase of vote. Claiming that she had feared such a situation for a long time after observing for a long time the “upper hand” of the central forces, Ms. Banerjee said “after killing so many people, they (the Election Commission) are saying the shooting was in self-defense. They should be ashamed of themselves. is a lie. “ Mr. Modi during his address said: “Didi, this violence, the tactics of incite people to attack the security forces, the tactics of obstructing the voting process will not protect you. This violence cannot protect you from 10 years of bad governance. “I would like to make it clear to Didi, TMC and his minions that their manners will not be allowed to work in Bengal. I urge the Election Commission take strict action against the accused of the Cooch incident I need. “ He said death was very sad and expressed sympathy with bereaved family members. “What happened in Cooch Behar is very sad. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I lead their disappearance. Have I got & his minions are disturbed, seeing the popular support for the BJP. She has leaned over at this level so she can see her chair slide, “ said the Prime Minister. He said the defeat of the TMC government was imminent and a double BJp engine government to be installed after May 2. Mr Modi also alleged that the TMC government over the past 10 years has undermined the security aspects of North Bengal which has three international borders. “North Bengal is essential to national security which has been undermined due to appeasement policy of the TMC government, ”Modi alleged. He said the TMC even insulted people from the Listed Castes, claiming the party leader compared them (SC / ST) to beggars. He also praised the Gorkha community saying that they always stood in the first line to save the country. Meanwhile, a statement from the TMC in Calcutta said: “We are sad to say with deep concern that the fire by central forces has left four dead and four injured in Mathabhanga. We also mean that the central forces commit crimes and cross all boundaries. The EC should come out with an explanation. ” Dola Sen, TMC MP Rajya Sabha, told Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had pointed out the excesses of central forces, it was twice issued a show cause notice. “Now the people of the state want to show the EC how this unfortunate event unfolded,” she said. Latel, y the EC adjourned voting at the voting booth for Cooch Behar who had witnessed violence. The Commission ordered the adjournment of the ballot in polling station 125 Constituency of the Sitalkurchi Assembly, Cooch Behar on the basis of a report of special observers. Detailed reports were requested from them and the Chief Electoral Officer before 5:00 p.m. today. UNI PC-BM AND

