Amna Ilyas wants PM Khan to withdraw rape statement

Hamza Abbasi, Ayesha Omar also have something to say

Posted: April 10, 2021 | Last updated: 4 hours ago

Celebrities have yet to finish reminding Prime Minister Imran Khan that rape has nothing to do with dressing women.

You already like to turn around, model Amna Ilyas said in a video. Please take your words back or you will not be my prime minister.

Photo: Instagram / Amna Ilyas

Ayesha Omar said rape is about power play, domination and oppression.

4 month old babies are raped. Children are raped. Women dressed in Burqa are raped. Violated animals. Transgender raped. Boys raped. Sisters / daughters raped. These are games of power / oppression / domination / violence. #rapeculture

Ayesha Omar (@ayesha_m_omar) April 8, 2021

Four-month-old babies are being raped, she said. Children and women dressed in burqas are raped.

PM Khan has been criticized for his comments on the increase in rape cases in the country. He responded to public calls on Sunday and spoke of corruption and inflation, but his claim that the rape is the result of women not covering themselves up drew much criticism. People accused him of making excuses for rapists when he said not everyone has the will to control themselves and only purdah can prevent rape.

Hamza Ali Abbasi also disagreed with PM Khan’s views.

Photo: Twitter / Hamza Ali Abbasi

The prime ministers’ comments were condemned by journalists, activists and lawyers, who accused him of promoting the culture of rape. Celebrities have also spoken out against his views.

Imrans’ former wife Jemima reminded him that men cannot be excused for sex crimes at all. Actor Nadia Jameel pointed out that a woman’s body belongs only to her and that no one has the right to force themselves on her.

