Large numbers of Trump appointees have sought permanent employment in the past year





The number of political candidates who sought permanent positions in the last year of former President Donald Trump’s tenure exceeded the number who did so under his predecessor during the same period, documents show obtained by NBC News.

Fifty-eight people appointed by the Trump administration have requested a conversion from January 1, 2020 to January 20, 2021, according to documents from the Office of Personnel Management. Of these, 31 conversions were approved, six were refused, 15 were returned or withdrawn and six remained pending. During the corresponding period under former President Barack Obama from January 1, 2016 to January 20, 2017, 46 appointees requested conversion, 36 approved, six refused and four dismissed or withdrawn.

According to OPM reports obtained by NBC News for the last quarter of 2020 and the first 20 days, all but one of the 13 political candidates in the Trump administration, who sought permanent public service employment within weeks between President Joe Bidens’ election and his inauguration have not been approved, according to OPM reports obtained by NBC News. January. Five requests were withdrawn or returned and six remained outstanding and under review by the OPL. By comparison, nine of the 11 Obama administration appointees who sought approval for the conversion to public service jobs from Election Day 2016 to the inauguration of Trumps were approved.

At least one of those conversion attempts during this period under Trump was turned down by the OPM because the agency said it could not conclude that the nomination attempt was free from political influence, according to the officials. documents.

The OPM tracks these conversion requests on a quarterly basis and then provides the information to members of Congress. NBC News previously reported on conversions by Trump administrations in the first three quarters of 2020.

There is nothing new about Trumps’ attempts to integrate political appointees into public service jobs; outgoing presidents have been doing this for years. (Public servants have protections that politically appointed people don’t, and new administrations find it harder to fire them.)

The latest revelations reveal the extent to which Trump’s political appointments have sought, in the final months, weeks, and even days of their tenure, to remain in career government positions, a process that some government watch groups have called digging. Successful conversions would give Trump a legacy of influence in parts of the federal government that would last well beyond his time in the White House.

Experts interviewed by NBC News expressed concerns about the number and timing of political appointments seeking to be converted into permanent jobs after the election in particular, as well as the number of appointees who had already applied and obtained conversions after the elections. elections.

It is normal that some politicians who are nearing the end of their term in government seek greater job security in permanent positions, as is the case with some politicians who are passionate about work and qualified for jobs. relevant permanent jobs, experts said. . But they also said that in this case, the large number of conversion requests and the post-election timeline, as well as the large number of denials by the OPM, were unusual.

You can see in the number of non-approvals by OPM that there are a bunch of political appointments. [who sought career jobs] that are clearly problematic, said Max Stier, CEO of the Non-partisan Partnership for the Public Service. Why do these people only take these jobs after the candidate who wanted them there has lost?

Nick Schwellenbach, a senior investigator on the non-partisan Government Oversight Project, said: It’s the kind of thing where people in the administration know it’s coming to an end.

Some of these people, on their own or at the behest of others, start looking for conversions so they can stick around. “

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

The latest report obtained by NBC News also provided updates on previously pending conversion requests from Q3 2020.

Of these requests, on two occasions, a request for the conversion of political appointees was rejected because the OPM could not conclude the appointment was free from political influence and complied with the principles of the merit system and with laws and regulations applicable civil servants.

One denial involved an unnamed politician appointee in the White House adviser’s office who had sought approval for a conversion to become a lawyer in an ethics position in the Commodity Futures Trading legal counsel’s office Commission, a crucial agency that regulates derivatives and options in the United States. and futures markets.

The other was a politician appointed to a Montana office in the Department of Agriculture who had sought approval for a conversion to another Montana office within the agency.

In both cases, the names of the appointees have been redacted.

Meanwhile, government watch groups have expressed concerns about two people whose initial conversion requests have since been approved.

One of those conversions was that of Carl Risch, whose October conversion request to become Deputy Director, Position # 2, in the Executive Office of Immigration Review within the Department of Justice (a civil service post), was approved in December. Risch had been assistant secretary for consular affairs at the State Department, a political job. His new job earned him a raise of $ 10,000.

This is at least the second conversion last year to land at EOIR, which conducts removal and deportation proceedings in immigration courts across the country.

It is a red flag when several people are converted to jobs in a single entity. This really raises an even greater concern, said Stier, of the Public Service Partnership. The process is supposed to be that a person named policy is by no means a step ahead of the competition for a career job, but when you see multiple going to the same agency, you really have to be wondering how it can. be possible that the most qualified. individuals are not once, but several times, people appointed by politicians.

Risch did not respond to multiple requests for comment. EOIR spokeswoman Kathryn Mattingly said Risch went through the standard pre-employment review process with the OPM and the agency approved her new position.

Another conversion that has caught the attention of Schwellenbach, Stier and other experts is that of Keith Gray, whose July application to become associate administrator in the office of the Department of Agriculture’s risk management agency has was approved on Jan. 17, just three days before Trump left. Gray had been the division’s chief of staff, which helps determine farm subsidies for certain groups of farmers. His new job earned him a raise of $ 26,000.

Stier pointed out a specific OPM conversion review rule that states that a career job opening cannot be created or adapted solely for the benefit of the current or former political candidate as the reason why the Gray’s conversion, who had held a leadership position in the division, caught his attention.

The fact that he gets a job in the division he was chief of staff, I’m not sure how you do that within the confines of the DFO review process, he said. I don’t know how you can be sure it was free and fair competition when someone inside threw their hat off. It seems to me, at first glance, unlikely that this is a free and fair competition.

Non-partisan government watchdog Accountable.US has raised questions about Grays converting to a career job citing his previous experience as a lobbyist for the agriculture industry.

Gray did not respond to several messages. The agriculture ministry and its risk management division both declined to comment.

Separately, government watchdog groups have reported apparently ongoing attempts to bring political appointees into the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, a hub agency that regulates the transportation, transportation, and sale of electricity and natural gas in interstate commerce. FERC is also reviewing proposals to build oil and gas pipelines between states.

Half of the conversions pending between polling day and Trump’s last day on duty involved conversions of employees elsewhere in the federal government to public service jobs at FERC.

Two requests, filed on December 22 and 23 with the OPM, concerned conversions to legal adviser positions within the agency. A third, filed on January 4 with the OPM, concerned a position as a lawyer in the legal department of the FERC.

The names of individuals and their initial political appointments have been redacted.

E&E News, a widely read Politico-owned energy trade publication, reported in December that FERC had been politicized under the Trump administration. In November, Trump sacked the commission chairman in a rare move that E&E News said was seen by many as an act of retribution for comments he had made in favor of climate action.

The fact that politicians are burrowing into an agency like FERC is a huge problem with real consequences, Stier said. Just look at what happened in Texas, he added, referring to the fact that warnings from FERC in Texas that its power grid would not handle a brutal cold spell went unheeded, leaving millions of people without electricity after a storm in February.

FERC spokeswoman Mary ODriscoll said in a statement: It is not unusual for Republican or Democratic commissioners to hire appointees or former political members of other agencies as advisers and that all FERC recruitment procedures be carried out under the supervision and approval of the OPM.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., As Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, lobbied for more transparency regarding the number and identity of civil service job conversions requested under the Trump administration.

He said the names and situations identified by NBC News in the latest reports prove how crucial a non-partisan public service is for the government to function successfully and called for measures that would further examine all conversions from Trump, and possibly cut some of them from their jobs.

Our country is just emerging from a pandemic, and continued progress requires a public service composed of committed and capable civil servants. Many of those appointed by President Trump have openly and unabashedly pledged to demolish the institutions they were charged to serve and lack expertise, he said in a statement. Allowing them to continue in the federal government will hurt all Americans and they must be removed from office, he added.

