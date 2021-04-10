Neither good nor bad

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Politician of the Golkar party Andi Harianto Sinulingga said, results investigation Political opinion of Indonesia (IPO) which shows an evaluation of the performance of President Joko Widodo that is less than 60 percent should be highlighted.

The reason, according to him, is that it means that Jokowi’s performance cannot be considered good or bad.

“If we see and what was presented earlier, the measurement level for Pak Jokowi is less than 60 percent. And in my opinion it is So so, not good, but not bad either. So it must be-underline“Andi said during a virtual discussion on the MNC Trijaya controversy” Assessment of the Cabinet and the political map for 2024 “on Saturday (10/4/2021).

However, Andi also found that the survey used quantitative methods.

So, he said, the respondents who were interviewed were very dependent on a qualitative understanding of the developing issue.

Therefore, he felt that the results of the Jokowi performance survey should also be considered from a qualitative point of view.

“Without intending to deny the investigation. Investigation it reflects public opinion on what is seen in the current government led by Pak Jokowi. But we try to present it from a qualitative point of view, ”he said.

Andi went on to explain why he evaluated the results of the investigation President Jokowi, not so good and not so bad.

The reason is that he realizes that there are still problems in the government under Jokowi.

He also felt that the government had not been able to show what the system looked like political will good.