Keep America Great PAC organizer charged with billing Trump supporters over $ 250,000





The Keep America Great Again committee organizer has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly using the super PAC to defraud Donald Trump supporters of $ 250,000.

Nevada resident James Kyle Bell has also filed fraudulent claims for COVID-19 relief funds through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the charge document against him, which was first reported on Friday by the HuffPost. Four of the Bells companies received more than $ 1 million from the scheme, prosecutors said in the document filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday.

Bell also set up the PAC called The Best Days Lie Ahead to pocket an additional $ 100,000 that he claimed to raise to support Joe Biden, according to the charges.

NEW: The federal government has accused the Super PAC organizer of the “Keep America Great Committee,” which they say has misled Trump donors. Federal government claims James Kyle Bell also submitted fraudulent PPP loans. (CC: @lachlan, whose report is cited.) .Com / A9qZ3yGz3B

– Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) April 9, 2021

There was also a less successful scam against Biden donors.

Here is the information against James Kyle Bell, who is already a lawyer. Starting a case with a filing of information usually indicates that there is a plea agreement. https://t.co/CdyjPoCp1Y pic.twitter.com/6Ob5sHhdXy

– Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) April 9, 2021

Bell created the Keep American Great Again committee in January 2020 and registered it with the Federal Election Commission, allegedly to raise money for Trump’s re-election campaign. The super PAC has imitated advertisements from legitimate websites for Trump campaigns and committees, the Daily Beast first reported last year. It even included the official Trump campaign logo, officials said.

But none of the money went to any candidate, party or committee, as the case may be against Bell. An email solicitation was sent to 4,200 Trump supporters, prosecutors said. The donations then went directly to a bank account established and operated by Bell. The operation was stopped late last year by the FBI.

Bell obtained PPP money using false statements about the activities of about five companies, including false statements to the Internal Revenue Service that were never filed, according to the court document.

Bell claimed that three of the companies each had an annual payroll of more than $ 2 million with more than 200 employees, when in fact those companies combined had at most six employees with significantly less income, prosecutors said. . He embezzled about $ 1 million that he obtained for his personal use and benefit, according to the billing document.

In addition to the charges, authorities ordered Bell to confiscate more than $ 524,000 in funds from his bank accounts and a monetary judgment in excess of $ 862,000.

