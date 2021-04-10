EU News: Brussels chief asks Boris Johnsons for praise for EU vaccine production | Politics | New





EU Commissioner Thierry Breton has hinted that Boris Johnson should be grateful for the bloc’s efforts in producing vials of the vaccine Britain needs to deliver a second vaccine to its people. Mr Breton said Britain “is starting to realize that one dose is not enough, that you also need second doses – and that to a large extent it will depend on Europe” for them.

He added: “I will not suggest to the Prime Minister to say thank you – it is not my role. “But maybe a little signal to the women and men who work today night and day in 53 factories across Europe to help supply the UK would be welcome.” In a brutal blow to both the UK and vaccine producers AstraZeneca, Mr Breton said Britain had chosen a company to produce the Oxford jab which ‘had the advantage of being based in Great Britain, but no real experience in vaccine production ”. He added: “And today we see what that means.”

In an attempt to reassure the UK afterwards, the commissioner said Brussels “will not let Britain down”. He said: “My only goal is to get Europe to produce the vaccines, for us and our friends, because this is a pandemic. “But I think people will understand that we will put ourselves first, then our friends – albeit with a very short time in between.” The EU and Britain are engaged in a war of words over the delivery and deployment of COVID vaccines, with Brussels threatening to impose restrictions – if not an outright ban – on AstraZeneca exports. READ MORE: Eurocrats accused of slowing down EU vaccination campaign

“But what I can see is that if AstraZeneca had given us the number of doses promised in the contract, we could be doing better than the UK right now.” The block has struggled to roll out its vaccines and remains far behind the UK, where 55.08 doses per 100 people have been administered, nearly three times the block’s rate of 19.09. However, in a statement released Thursday via his LinkedIn page, Mr Breton said: ‘We should be proud of Europe’s industrial capacity: it has not only delivered over 100 million doses to EU member states to date, but has also provided vaccines to the rest of the world. “Capacity is growing rapidly: I expect the European Union to reach an annual production capacity of over three billion doses by the end of this year.”

He added: “Vaccine production in Europe has more than doubled every month. “Under Advance Purchase Agreements (APA) to procure on behalf of Member States: 5 million doses were delivered in December, 14 million in January, 28 million in February, nearly 60 million in March and we expect more than 100 million per month for the next quarter. “This ramping up of production shows that Europe is on the right track industrially. “Vaccine nationalism makes no sense. No country is self-sufficient. It takes over 300 ingredients to produce a vaccine, and supplies come from all over the world. “In the phase of massive production ramp-up that we are going through, the supply chain must follow, as any disruption in the supply chain could have dramatic consequences on production capacity.”







