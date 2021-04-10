PM Modi says what happened in Cooch Behar is sad, a ‘new hollow’ for Didi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the violence in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of the West Bengal elections in which four voters, including an 18-year-old, were gunned down in separate incidents, was very regrettable. “My condolences go out to the members of their families. Didi and his henchmen grew nervous when they saw the popular support for the BJP. Seeing his reign come to an end, Have I got has fallen to this level. But I want to make it clear to TMC that this will not work in Bengal. I urge the CIS to take tough action against the culprits in the Cooch Behar affair, ”Prime Minister Modi said, adding:“ This violence, inciting people against central forces and creating obstacles in the voting process will not be able to save you. Have I got”. A first-time voter in the Sitalkuchi assembly constituency in Cooch Behar was shot and killed around 8 a.m. and two people were arrested over it. The BJP claimed that Ananda Barman, 18, was a supporter of the BJP, while the Trinamool claimed that Barman was shot by the BJP. In another incident, the CISF opened fire in retaliation when villagers attacked them on the basis of certain “rumors”, which resulted in the deaths of other voters. The Election Commission stopped voting in Sitalkuchi and requested a report before 5 p.m. Follow all updates from the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election Referring to Mamata Banerjee’s recent comments on the central forces for which she received an opinion from the Election Commission, Prime Minister Modi during her rally in Siliguri said: “Can you imagine that a head of state teach voters in gherao the central forces? ” Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, defended her action and in a response to the Election Commission she said she had the highest regard for the Central Armed Police and in her speech there had been no attempt to threaten, incite or influence the electorate against the Oblige. Regarding Cooch Behar’s violence, Mamata Banerjee said a plot was underway under the direction of the Union Home Secretary and the Cooch Behar incident was proof of this. “The central forces shot dead 4 people in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. The CRPF is not my enemy but there is a plot circulating under the minister’s instructions. of the Interior and today’s incident is proof of that, ”Mamata mentioned. Blaming the Center for what happened in Cooch Behar, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien said, “When you can’t beat us fairly, you shoot. Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, you are killers. At your command, the EC recently changed the DG of Police in West Bengal, ADG Law and Order, and even the Superintendent of Police where the murders took place have recently been changed. The responsibility lies with you. The responsibility rests with the EC. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos