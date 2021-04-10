This year, H&M faded away from China’s internet. Hail wrinkle, e-commerce, online promotions: the the biggest in the world fashion retailer has simply disappeared without a trace. His stores were always open for business if you could find them. They haven’t suffered any broken windows or tax raids, but China literally has Baidu Maps and even Apple Maps. wiped them off, well, off the map.

It may seem like a small price to pay for taking a principled stand against modern slavery. But the accuracy of the Chinese typing on H&M is just as shocking as its stifling completeness. This shows that the government exercises a form of power in China that is as fine as it is total. Whether it’s to attack a business critic, silence all warnings of an emerging infectious disease, or the suppression of the language and religion of a entire ethnic groupThe Chinese government is not a brute force authoritarian regime. He is the inventor of a new techno-totalitarianism of the 21st century. He has all the tools of classical totalitarianism and many new ones of his own invention.

H & Ms crime if you can call it thatwas to publish a declaration last October, reassuring his clients that he was deeply concerned about charges of forced labor in western China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region. He has neither approved the charges nor condemned the ongoing crimes against humanity in China, which many call genocide, although he has confirmed that he will no longer source cotton from the region. Mysteriously, the government of China waited five months to convince H&M to practice responsible corporate governance.

This type of arbitrary exercise of power is a key feature that distinguishes totalitarian regimes from authoritarian regimes. Authoritarian governments base their legitimacy on the authority of key, often religious institutions that are already deeply rooted in their societies. They are able to transgress ordinary moral boundaries because they take advantage of the pre-existing loyalties and beliefs of their populations. Authoritarian violence is often brutal, but rarely surgical.

The totalitarians ask their people to give up their sentimental attachments to established institutions in favor of an ideology devoid of state power. A great theorist of totalitarianism, Hannah Arendt, explained that totalitarians teach their followers to believe everything and nothing, to think that everything is possible and nothing is true. Totalitarian regimes are completely callous, committing genocide or stripping an Internet business with the same equanimity. They murder as a simple matter of state policy. To use the terribly clever aphorism so often attributed to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, one death is a tragedy; a million dead is a statistic. Or as Arendt said, Hitler’s concentration camps made even death anonymous.

The word totalitarianism was used for the first time printed in 1926 by Roman Catholic priest Luigi Sturzo to depict the fascist government of the then fascist government, Benito Mussolinis. For Sturzo, totalitarianism represented the centralization of political and economic life, suppressing all freedom of action and transforming the powers of the State into a single power, both executive and administrative, and thus reducing it to a true dictatorial power. While authoritarian regimes force the individual to submit to a twisted and one-sided part of society, totalitarianism is the exaltation of the state above all, including the individual and society.

Mussolinis Italy has never been more than totalitarian by aspiration, and although it took control of civil society organizations like newspapers and unions, it had to find a compromise with the powerful Catholic Church. Nazi and Soviet totalitarianisms were more complete. They all differed in character, not to mention the extent of their violence, the murderous authoritarianism of Francisco Francos Spain, Antnio de Oliveira Salazars Portugal and subsequent military regimes in places like Greece, Argentina and Brasil. Authoritarians have consistently appealed to the moral authority of established institutions like the military and the Church. The totalitarians based their reign on pure terror.

Communist China has always been totalitarian in theory and perhaps was totalitarian in practice under Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong in the first quarter of a century of the People’s Republic. As Mao said, political power arises from the barrel of a gun, and the Party commands the gun, and the gun should never be allowed to command the Party. The chaotic nature of Maos’ rule may have prevented the Chinese Communist Party from effectively ruling the country, but that hasn’t stopped it from infiltrating all aspects of what in an ordinary country would be called civil society. . In China, even Catholic churches are run by the state.

In the early years of Maos’ reign, Western writers regularly described China as a totalitarian state. But it started to fade during the thaw of then US President Richard Nixons in 1972. As recently as 1978, the influential Freedom House Freedom in the World report maintained that Communist China remains one of the most totalitarian states in the world. With the onset of China’s reform era in 1979, this language was abandoned. But after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, many commentators must have felt the need for some sort of political epithet to describe China. Most of them seem to have opted for an authoritarian regime.

Like many others, Freedom House described now China as having an authoritarian regime. But China has little in common with classic authoritarian states. The Chinese Communist Party does not seek to legitimize its rule by referring to the authority of any institution established beyond generic appeals to Chinese patriotism and Confucian patrimonialism. Yet under Chinese President Xi Jinping, the centralization of political and economic life that Sturzo saw as the hallmark of totalitarianism only increased. Those who associate totalitarianism with concentration camps need only look to Xinjiang, where China uses top-down tools of social control to bury a society of millions of people in the mass grave of cultural oblivion. If China has ever been ruled by a totalitarian regime, it is now.

When a state tracks the online communications of its citizens, tracks people physically using facial recognition technologies, controls all mass media and most social media, and imprisons a large portion of its population in concentration camps, it is an outright totalitarian regime. Unless you install Orwellian telescoping screens in every living room or, in current terms, proof that she is watching every citizen through her smartphone camera, it’s hard to see what more China can do to win. the label. The concentration of power in Communist China already matches that of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, and modern technology gives China today infinitely more sophisticated mechanisms for monitoring and controlling its population.

There seems to be a strange reluctance to apply the T word to contemporary China. Experts seem more comfortable ask if The Chinese government is rather totalitarian than saying it. In addition to Freedom House, non-governmental organizations like Human Rights Watch, think tanks like the Brookings Institutionand government agencies like the United States State Department all characterize China as authoritarian and not totalitarian. They don’t seem to have given much thought to what the word authoritarian might mean beyond the implication that its spread poses a challenge to liberal democracy. The irony is that authoritarianism rarely spreads. History teaches us that totalitarianism generally threatens to expand its borders and endanger the rest of the world.

Truly authoritarian regimes can be extremely unsavory, but their anchoring in particular social circles is again seen as Spain, Portugal or Greece makes them inherently inexportable. Totalitarian regimes, on the other hand, are much better able to impose external conformity to their demands. This is because they do not demand that foreign collaborators agree to their distorted standards. They only require compliance and too often today foreign companies and even universities are ready to provide it.

H&M can stay true to its ethical principles, although this can prove costly for the company and even for Sweden, its home country. Countless other Western companies have long bowed to pressure from China and indeed let themselves slip under the influence of China. Unfortunately, there is no way to combat the spread of totalitarianism without hurting the bottom line. This truth applies to entire corporations as much as it does to individual businesses. The corrupting influence of Chinese totalitarianism can be contained at the border, but only if other countries recognize it for what it is and do not hesitate to say so.