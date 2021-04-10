Normalization between Egypt and Turkey hampered by mercenary issues, Brotherhood

CAIRE Egyptian security sources told The Arab Weekly on Friday that talks to normalize relations between Cairo and Ankara have slowed down, with Cairo doubting Turkey’s serious intention to withdraw its mercenaries from Libya and Turkey. extradition of leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood wanted by Egyptian justice.

There have even been reports from the Egyptian side of the talks being suspended.

Recent developments have contradicted reports released last week that reconciliation between the two sides was imminent.

Prominent Turkish Justice and Development Party member Ismail Karayel confirmed in statements to local newspaper Yeni Safak that a deal between the two sides is imminent and European rivals will be left behind. The finalization of the agreement between Egypt and Turkey will leave no room for the European Union to reach the Eastern Mediterranean.

As soon as the agreement between Egypt and Turkey is signed, the European Union will be out of the equation. Egypt is about to sign and God willing, the deal will come to light soon, Karayel added.

While Cairo waited for Turkey to withdraw its Syrian mercenaries from western Libya, the Turkish government recently sent a new batch of 380 fighters, according to a report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Sources in Egypt said that the withdrawal of mercenaries from Libya was seen as an essential part of the normalization process with Ankara and that this provision could not be delayed or removed.

But Turkey have not been serious about fulfilling this condition so far and instead seem to be playing for time. Such an attitude is rejected by Egypt which considers the problems of the Brotherhood and the mercenaries as essential elements of any understanding.

Sources have indicated that Turkey’s reluctance to withdraw its fighters is not aimed only at Egypt, but is also intended as a message to European countries exerting political pressure on Ankara on other regional issues.

Ankaras’ message is that it will not give in without significant concessions in return and will not agree to withdraw its forces and dismantle its military infrastructure in Libya without economic guarantees.

Arab Weekly has learned from diplomatic sources that Ankara links the withdrawal of mercenaries to the protection of its economic influence in Libya as well as Libyan investments and funds in Turkey.

He realizes that the new government of national unity, comprising both the presidency and the government, wants to gain the confidence of the international community by moving away from Turkey to some extent.

The Libyan interim government also sees the exit of the mercenaries as a way to gain the confidence of the population ahead of the elections.

At the same time, Cairo seems skeptical of Turkey’s intention to hand over key Brotherhood members wanted by Egyptian courts or shut down TV channels affiliated with the groups, instead of simply exerting control over them. .

These considerations have forced the Egyptian government to adopt an extremely cautious attitude towards rapprochement with Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also said to be uncertain of Cairos’ willingness to respond to its own demands in exchange for ending its support for the Brotherhood, for example by siding with Turkey against Greece and Cyprus.

Tariq Abu Al-Saad, an expert on Islamist movements, said Erdogan had not yet given up on the Brotherhood card and viewed his relationship with the group as similar to Iran’s ties to Hezbollah.

Its relationship with the Brotherhood has in fact proven to be the most important tool for carrying out its foreign policy and making inroads in Libya and northern Syria.

Abu AlSaad further told The Arab Weekly that these links allowed Erdogan to put pressure on regimes in the region, including that of Egypt. It is also his best bet to realize his plans when it comes to expanding the influence of Turkey, destabilizing his rivals and controlling the wealth of the region.

He continued: If it abandons the Brotherhood as Egypt demands, it means the end of Turkey’s ability to influence developments in the region to promote its interests. This approach was inspired by Iran making gains by supporting ideological sectarian groups, and led Washington to negotiate with Tehran.

Abu AlSaad added that Erdogan wanted, by announcing his sudden rapprochement with Cairo, to curb pressure from his internal opposition which used his feud with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the question of Ankaras’ support for the brotherhood as motives for Attack him.

He stressed that Erdogan had fixed his relationship with Egypt and reduced his support for the Brotherhood, to deprive the opposition of any justification to attack it and curb its popularity.

But now he will not go further than what he has already done with the members of the Brotherhood residing in Turkey, that is to say to control only their media discourse, and will not initiate the withdrawal of the mercenaries of Libya as envisaged by Egypt.

Turkish authorities have issued directives to shut down political programs on the Brotherhood’s satellite channels that broadcast from Istanbul, namely Watan, Al Sharq and Mkameleen, a measure which has been welcomed by Egyptian Minister of Information, Osama Haykal. , while observers considered it a symbolic step paving the way for a kind of semi-reconciliation with Egypt.