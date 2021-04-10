Marino de Medici: Russia and China, two types of competitors | Nvdaily





The Biden administration has already brought some normalcy to the management of foreign policy, that is, to the duopoly of two nations that challenge the national interests of the United States, Russia and China. Strategically, the two are classified as competitors of the United States, a definition which does not relate to any current danger of confrontation and which in fact supports negotiable attitudes. In a conjunction of near-normality, one could argue that competition with China is more about economic and technological matters than the projection of military might, while competition with Russia encompasses well-defined strategic spheres of geopolitical influence and military. The question then is: What competition should the United States pay the most attention to and act on? The answer is clear enough if the US leadership prioritizes the ability to defend its security alliances and interests abroad. Unquestionably, Russia is the greatest threat as the Kremlin will continue to foment instability in Europe and in the hot spots of the Mediterranean region. And yet, this judgment must be tied to another priority that the new Biden administration has introduced in the face of another worrying kind of competition, that of China. President Biden calls for huge investments in energy, transportation, manufacturing and infrastructure, which are essential to make the United States more competitive in the face of massive Chinese investments in the same areas that are being pushed by President Xi Jinping. There is certainly an external angle in the Biden administration’s action plan to sell its ambitious stimulus plan to Congress. However, social stability in America comes first and you cannot blame the mass of Americans who are not concerned about foreign policy. It cannot be ignored that the Americans absorbed Donald Trump’s sharp attacks on China during the election campaign. They left a mark on normalizing trade relations with China, not least because trade wars, such as those pushed by the Trump administration, do not benefit American life, leaving large sectors of the economy behind. starting with the Midwestern grain exporters. A silver lining can now be found in the prospect of cooperation with Russia and China on climate change issues, especially if a way can be found within the wider international community. In the final analysis, however, competition is the right goal for America for the simple reason that it is necessary to restore national strength in the face of powerful adversaries such as Russia and China. The challenges of these powers and many other nations make it imperative for Americans to act in unity to ensure both security and prosperity.

Marino de Medici is a columnist residing in Winchester.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos