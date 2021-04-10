How the Jokowi government resolves the agrarian conflict

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Government continues to work to resolve it agrarian conflicts involving various parties, including the community and the business.

The resolution of agrarian conflicts has become one of the axes of the agrarian reform program carried out intensively by the government of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

The Jokowi administration still strives to ensure that the existing land reform program is truly felt by the community.

On several occasions, Jokowi and related officials have received contributions from agrarian activists to find out the wishes and views of farmers or the community.

The president often holds dialogues with agrarian activists to uncover various problems on the ground and find mutually acceptable solutions.

Jokowi wants the problems related to land reform to be resolved immediately.

Land reform issues relate to inequality in land tenure, land conflicts, land use change, environmental degradation, poverty and unemployment, as well as social disparities.

The efforts of the Jokowi administration consist of mapping agrarian problems, determining priority problems and determining settlement objectives.

Based on agrarian conflict records, during the period 2016-2021, the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) received at least 1041 reports of agrarian conflict cases.

Of these, 105 cases, or 10.08 percent of them, confronted indigenous peoples with various parties, such as private companies and state-owned enterprises.

Data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) also shows a portrait of inequalities in land ownership and control for the community, especially rural peasants.

Many constraints

Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko acknowledged that Indonesia, as an agricultural country, still faces many obstacles and hurdles in agriculture and land affairs.

This is of course an irony, as land is the main factor of production in the process of agricultural food production.

Moeldoko himself seems to pay a lot of attention to land disputes involving farmers and indigenous peoples.

He stressed that the management of agrarian conflicts involving indigenous peoples requires a holistic or comprehensive approach.

On one occasion, Moeldoko, who is also president of the Indonesian Farmers Association (HKTI), also invited the HKTI Legal Aid Institute to play a role in resolving land disputes, especially those involving farmers. .

A real effort to unravel and resolve land conflicts has been carried out. Not long ago, Moeldoko formed a team for the acceleration of the resolution of agrarian conflicts and the strengthening of the land reform policy 2021.

The team formed by the Presidential Decree of the Chief of Staff number 1B / T / 2021 could be a decisive step forward for the Joko Widodo administration to solve problems related to agriculture.

This ad hoc team is led Moeldoko himself, the vice-presidents are the Minister of Territorial Planning / Head of BPN and the Minister of Environment and Forests.

The members of this team come from 14 ministries and institutions, including the leaders of TNI and Polri, as well as the leaders of PTPN and Perhutani Holding.

In addition, this team joins the leaders of four civil society organizations (CSOs) as government partners in the implementation of agrarian reform, namely the Consortium for Agrarian Reform (KPA), the Union of Farmers Indonesians (SPI), the Indonesian Social Forest Community. Movement (Gema PS)., And the Customary Territories Registration Agency (BRWA).

Moeldoko believes that through government cooperation between ministries and institutions that collaborate with civil society movements, land conflicts can be broken down one by one, then dealt with and resolved.

Regarding this agrarian conflict, explained Moeldoko, his party analyzed the socio-cultural, socio-historical and socio-legal aspects in a holistic way.

Then, the Presidential Personnel Office team communicates the recommendations for resolving these cases to the ministry or agency that has the power to resolve them. So far, several cases have been handled and resolved jointly by ministries and agencies.

For example, the case of the agrarian conflict of the indigenous Laman Kinipan people, in Lamandau, in Central Kalimantan. This case was initially handled by the Office of Presidential Personnel in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

From now on, the Kinipan case is treated independently by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

According to Moeldoko, the existing cooperation is dynamic. There is momentum from the Presidential Bureau of Personnel to facilitate resolution and provide support.

Priority cases

To date, the government has identified 137 priority land conflict cases to be resolved by 2021.

One of the priority cases of agrarian conflict is located on the island of the gods, precisely in the Buleleng regency.

While chairing a coordination meeting for accelerating conflict resolution for priority agrarian locations in Bali province in mid-March 2021, Moeldoko said the Buleleng affair has been going on for decades since 1982.

Moeldoko explained that two cases caught the attention of the Buleleng government. First, the conflicts managed by the Ministry of ATR / BPN concerning 395.8 hectares of land with 915 heads of households affected.

From this case, Moeldoko saw that there was a mutual agreement between the Bali provincial government, the BPN regional office and the community regarding the settlement project. In addition, the release of DPRD assets was also approved on November 17, 2020.

The ruling of the case was that 70 percent of the land was distributed to the villagers (359.8 hectares) and 30 percent to the Bali Provincial Government (154.2 hectares), which will be slated for the construction of the north Bali airport.

Second, the demand for clearing forest areas is managed by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

Moeldoko said this second case requires special handling by the ministry. He said firmly that this type of conflict must be resolved immediately until it is concluded.

As for the direct settlement of agrarian conflicts by going into the field, as Moeldoko did, this is a follow-up to the ministerial meeting in early March 2021.

The firm and concrete steps taken by Moeldoko clearly need to be taken by policy makers so that existing policies are not just lip service or lip service.

The resolution of agrarian conflicts must also be done in a comprehensive, thorough and justice-based manner.

Do not let the policies adopted, in their implementation on the ground, really legalize the deprivation of peoples’ land rights and override the principle of justice.

