Johnson ignores universities’ plea for return to campus

Universities are to remain closed to most students until at least mid-May, after ministers rejected industry calls to ease lockdown restrictions on campuses from next week, according to d other parts of society.

The decision, shared with university leaders on Friday, came after a direct appeal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to allow face-to-face teaching to resume from Monday along with hairdressers, non-essential stores and public libraries are reopening.

Some universities had hoped to be able to accommodate more students on campus as England entered its second phase of easing the lockdown. Those studying practical subjects, such as medicine, art and design, have had limited access to laboratories and other essential teaching facilities since March 8.

Earlier this week, Universities UK wrote to Johnson asking why the sector had been excluded from the Prime Minister’s announcement for the next phase of reopening, which will also allow pubs and restaurants to reopen and serve people in outdoors.

UK President Julia Buckingham wrote that it was ‘illogical’ that students were not allowed to return to independent accommodation and resume classes in ‘Covid-secured university facilities’ while gymnasiums, parks, theme parks and community centers were all cleared to open.

Students missed not only huge chunks of education and hands-on experience this year, but huge chunks of campus life as well, in addition to learning now in cramped houses and rooms.

Two sources close to the talks said ministers told Friday’s meeting that a broader easing of restrictions on universities would not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest and that students should not return until then. . An official announcement is expected next week.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An industry leader said he was “stunned” by the refusal to allow students to return later in the term, which for many universities ends in June. “We are really disappointed. We do not understand the reasoning behind this decision ”.

The late reopening will cause problems for many universities, which had planned to resume teaching earlier.

The University of Worcester, which begins a new term on Monday, advised students this week to return to campus if it was better for their mental health and well-being, in line with government guidelines.

The university was planning to organize Covid-safe dining and sports activities alongside essential hands-on lessons. David Green, the vice-chancellor, said it was “ridiculous” that students could not access facilities such as libraries, although comparable services were open to the general public.

“We have started to run our own smart affairs again and we hope the government will allow us to do so,” he said. “In practice, students start to make their own decisions and of course we have a responsibility [to] make sure they can study effectively.

Industry leaders said ministers’ reluctance stemmed from a desire to avoid a repeat of the peak in cases that followed the “mass migration” of students to universities last September.

But they argued that these fears were unfounded. Several separate surveys, notably carried out by the Bureau of National Statistics, estimate that around three-quarters of students already live at their school homes.

Hillary Gyebi-Ababio, president of the National Union of Students, on Wednesday called on the government for urgent clarity. “Students missed not only huge swaths of training and practical experience this year, but also huge swathes of campus life, in addition to learning now in cramped houses and rooms,” he said. she declared.

Paul Blomfield, Labor MP and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Students, said they felt ‘forgotten’ after the government’s promise in February to review the return of those not taking practical classes was followed by ‘a “radio silence”.

He added, “Students understand the need to be cautious, but not the lack of information about their return to in-person teaching while other in-person services reopen.”