Donald Trump’s new social media platform is doomed to fail





Trump’s plan to create a new social media network is unlikely to be successful, experts told Insider. The former president is said to have planned a new platform to reclaim the audience he lost after being kicked from Twitter. But Trump will struggle, experts say, with any new platform that may struggle financially. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Donald Trump’s plan to create a new social media platform is doomed to fail, experts told Insider, with the former president unlikely to expand his audience beyond a declining number of his remaining supporters.

Launched on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube after the Capitol riot on January 6, the former president has spent the last few months in the digital wilderness, resorting to the publication of press releases via email.

Now, says his assistant Jason Miller, he plans to return with his own social media network in “about two or three months.”

“I think we’re going to see President Trump coming back to social media in probably a couple of months here with his own platform,” Miller said in March. “This is something that I think will be the most popular social media ticket.

“It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everyone is going to wait and watch to see what exactly President Trump is doing, but it will be their own platform,” he said.

Axios reported that Trump’s team was in discussions to take over or partner with smaller apps, including one called FreeSpace, which has only had a few thousand downloads so far.

However, some experts doubt that the project will ever get started.

Donald Trump says a lot of things. Before being elected he said he would rarely leave the White House and have no time to play golf and quit Twitter if elected “Peter Loge, an associate professor in the School of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University, told Insider.

“Until the social media platform we’re talking about is up and running and in use, I wouldn’t assume it exists.”

Trump will struggle to recreate the audience he had on Twitter

Getty Even if Trump takes off, experts believe Trump will struggle to regain the success he has enjoyed on Twitter.

Even though Trump’s announced plan to partner with an existing app could mean the network might not face many technical hurdles associated with launching a brand new app, experts have said Trump will likely struggle. to persuade people who are not already his loyal subscribers. to register.

“This [new] In my professional opinion, the social media network is unlikely to grow Trump’s customer base, ”said Professor Stephen A. Greyser, marketing and communications expert at Harvard Business School.

“It is mainly oriented [on] maintain its existing suite. “

Twitter has been a tool recognized for helping him capture the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 and thereafter the presidency itself and a very effective means of communicating his unfiltered thoughts to millions of followers once he is. he was in the White House.

The nature of Twitter was that Trump’s often provocative political statements would be seen and heard across the political spectrum, rather than just by his existing fan base.

However, if Trump’s ambition in launching a new platform is simply to maintain regular contact with his existing subscribers, it can prove to be an effective tool, Professor Greyser said.

“It serves as a reminder to existing users, so to speak, of the brand. But it is unlikely to spark new brand buy-in,” he said.

This may not be enough for Trump.

Signs since he left the White House are that he wants to maintain and expand his influence over the Republican Party. He has even hinted on several occasions that he is considering another GOP presidential nomination race in 2024. It is not clear that a new social media network will be of much help in this regard.

Trump’s new platform could face financial difficulties

Getty “Any new site would face stiff competition from other users trying to get the attention of Americans already overwhelmed with online options,” said Peter Loge.

“You have to sell ads or data for this to work, which means you need enough people to buy the ads and the data.”

“This means the service needs to have enough users to make ads and data worth buying. These are users who need to be turned away from other services they are already using and benefiting from. . ”

“There are hundreds of social media services out there, all competing for limited user attention and limited advertising dollars. Trump would presumably start with a large base, but would likely struggle to expand that base beyond his current fans. . “

The mid-term of next year could provide a clear indication of whether Trump, newly equipped with his own social media network, will continue to exercise the same kind of oversized hold on the Republican Party that he has. had in recent years.

