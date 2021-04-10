The unfortunate incident at Ak Saray





Regardless of the protocol team to blame the European commissions, European councils or Turkish presidencies, the image of Ursula von der Leyen awkwardly standing in front of inductees Charles Michel and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will remain etched in our collective memory as proof of the dysfunction of European trade unions and its inability to project the power it undoubtedly has at its disposal. The humiliation of the head of the EU executive in the court of the autocratic leader of a third country comes after the delays in dealing with the pandemic, contributing to the feeling that Europe is seriously lacking in leadership. Because we are in the Image Age, there is a risk that the unfortunate White Palace incident in Ankaras will further undermine EU policies and influence. This is why the Union must overcome the bad impression through actions and policies, it must show greater self-confidence and greater determination in its diplomacy and make its positions clear. He tried to do it after another humiliating foreign incursion, adopting new sanctions against Russia after its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was insulted by Moscow expelling diplomats from the EU while on an official visit in February. At the time, it was noted that his mission had been doomed from the start due to member states’ disagreement over how to deal with Russia. The European Union is a grand and unique vision of unity and prosperity for hundreds of millions of people, implemented by a bureaucracy that depends on the short-term political calculations of the governments of 27 Member States. The need for consensus and compromise prevents bold policies; Over-cautious Eurocrats cause delays, grunts and, at times, mockery. When citizens are not inspired by the EU, forces (domestic and foreign) who would like to see its dissolution become emboldened. That is why, whatever the immediate cause of von der Leyens’ humiliation, in himself the whole Union and each of its citizens have been insulted. If this sad image does not awaken European leaders to the fact that the times demand not only decision but also the image of power and unity, then they condemn the Union to failure. And their own people with instability and insecurity.

