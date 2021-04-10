Prime Minister Modi castigates CM Mamata, saying ’21st century Bengal will not allow you to abuse democracy’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised the bar on attacks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of using violence to predict defeat in the current election. and the EVMs after fearing an election defeat. Prime Minister Modi said: “The situation is such that Didi is abusing her party’s electoral agents. Didi is so disappointed that she insults and defames voters in Bengal. After being sure of her defeat, Didi now has recourse to its old games. TMC and Didi now resort to violence in Bengal. “ Prime Minister Modi’s criticism of Mamata Banerjee related to Saturday’s five political assassinations, including the murder of a BJP worker while the Phase 4 poll was underway in the state. Prime Minister Modi also raised the issue of non-compliance with the Election Commission by Mamata Banerjee and denounced the integrity of the central para-military forces that were deployed in the state to provide security during the elections. Lashing out at her, Prime Minister Modi said: “The Election Commission is holding elections across the country. It is holding neutral elections. Elections have been successfully held in four states recently. The problem is not. not with the security forces, the problem is your violent policies. The problem is your provocative statements. “ “The Bengal of the 21st century will not allow you to abuse democracy. The more you try to sow fear among the people of Bengal, the more they unite to defeat you. Today the youth, women, poor and middle class of Bengal are defeating you, Didi … Oh Didi, ”Prime Minister Modi said urging him to attend the massive crowd that had turned up. gathered to attend the Prime Minister’s rally. PM Modi felt that while Mamata Banerjee may try to defeat the BJP, she cannot defeat the people of West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is not fighting for herself but for “Bhaipo”, Prime Minister Modi said while adding that the people of West Bengal gave her a taste of her own medicine from the first phase. Prime Minister Modi condemns Cooch Behar’s violence Earlier today, while addressing a massive rally in Siliguri, Prime Minister Modiurg called on the Election Commission to take strict action against those responsible for the murder of a BJP worker in Cooch Behar. district police. Several allegations were made against the TMC as the ruling party alleged that central forces opened fire. The rally in Khrishnanagar was attended by thousands of people, as PM Modi said the venue was insufficient to accommodate the crowds who gathered at the rally. He thanked the people of Bengal for showing their love on BJP. While phase 4 of the Assembly elections are underway in West Bengal, some of the key constituencies in the fourth phase of the elections are Bhawanipur, Tollygunge and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 south of 24 Parganas. , five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. The BJP, which disagrees with the TMC, is keen to wrest power from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The first phase ended with a turnout of 82%, the second phase with 80.43% and the third phase ended with a voter. participation rate of 83.93%. Besides phase four which started today, the other phases of the Bengal elections are scheduled for April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 and the results will be announced on May 2.







