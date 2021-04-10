Politics
Black Lives Matter UK tells Boris Johnson to ‘immediately withdraw’ race report
Campaigners are calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to withdraw a report on racism and instead adopt recommendations from several previous inquiries, to tackle racial equality in Britain in 2021.
Groups like Black Lives Matter UK claim the government-commissioned report sparked national outrage, while activist Doreen Lawrence called it a green light for racists.
In an open letter to Mr Johnson, organizations said the report whitewashed the daily challenges faced by black and minority communities.
The newsletter i latest news and analysis
The letter says the report fails, even at the most basic level, to recognize the basic rights of black and minority communities, and the impact of hostile environmental policies that have threatened the citizenship and status of the Windrush generation and their descendants. .
Mr Johnson said he did not agree with everything in the report, but wanted to implement its recommendations.
In June of last year, following the anti-racist protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd in the United States, he announced the establishment of a commission to investigate the state of racial inequalities in the Kingdom. -United.
Last month its chairman, Dr Tony Sewell, returned with a258-page reportIt has since sparked widespread backlash, as it concluded that the country no longer had a rigged system against people from ethnic minorities.
He also said that family structure and social class have a bigger impact than race on how people’s lives unfold.
The report acknowledged that overt racism exists, particularly online, but said the UK should be seen as a role model for other majority white countries for its success in eliminating racial disparities in the society.
The commission also said there was anecdotal evidence of racism, but no evidence of institutional racism in the country.
It lists 24 recommendations, which include extending school days in disadvantaged areas to help students make up for learning lost during the pandemic and removing the acronym BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic).
The report also warned organizations to stop funding training on unconscious bias, with government and experts expanding resources to help advance equality in the workplace.
He also said that children from disadvantaged backgrounds should have access to better guidance counseling in schools, funded by university outreach programs, and that more research is needed to understand why students do well in schools. some communities, so that it can be replicated to help all children be successful. .
In the letter, organizations such as the Charity So White campaign group, Liberty, the National Education Union, The Runnymede Trust and Black Pride, called on Mr Johnson to immediately dismiss the commission’s findings and withdraw his report.
They said: From the moment the ostensibly independent commission’s membership was announced, it was clear that it would release a tailored report in line with a government rhetoric on racism and rank a narrative that whitewashes the daily challenges faced by black and minority communities face in this area. country.
The letter also said the report lacks intellectual rigor and notes that some of those cited in the report have since claimed to have been misrepresented.
He urged Mr Johnson to create a task force to implement recommendations made by previous race inquiries, including the inquiries into the Stephen Lawrence murder and the Windrush scandal.
The Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities maintains that its work has been distorted, adding that it never said that racism does not exist in society or in institutions.
In a statement, the commission said: We say the opposite: racism is real and we must do more to address it.
Vigorous debate which we welcome. But portraying ourselves as racist deniers, slavery apologists or worse is unacceptable.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson said the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities report was very interesting work, but he wasn’t going to say the government was going to agree with absolutely everything in it. .
He said that our society is facing very serious problems related to racism and that we need to tackle and added that the government will consider the ideas put forward by the commission.
The letter calling on Mr Johnson to withdraw the report garnered more than 20,000 signatures in 48 hours and received support from writer Afua Hirsch and actor Riz Ahmed.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]