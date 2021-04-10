Black Lives Matter UK tells Boris Johnson to ‘immediately withdraw’ race report

Campaigners are calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to withdraw a report on racism and instead adopt recommendations from several previous inquiries, to tackle racial equality in Britain in 2021.

Groups like Black Lives Matter UK claim the government-commissioned report sparked national outrage, while activist Doreen Lawrence called it a green light for racists.

In an open letter to Mr Johnson, organizations said the report whitewashed the daily challenges faced by black and minority communities.

The newsletter i latest news and analysis

The letter says the report fails, even at the most basic level, to recognize the basic rights of black and minority communities, and the impact of hostile environmental policies that have threatened the citizenship and status of the Windrush generation and their descendants. .

Mr Johnson said he did not agree with everything in the report, but wanted to implement its recommendations.

In June of last year, following the anti-racist protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd in the United States, he announced the establishment of a commission to investigate the state of racial inequalities in the Kingdom. -United.

Last month its chairman, Dr Tony Sewell, returned with a258-page reportIt has since sparked widespread backlash, as it concluded that the country no longer had a rigged system against people from ethnic minorities.

He also said that family structure and social class have a bigger impact than race on how people’s lives unfold.

The report acknowledged that overt racism exists, particularly online, but said the UK should be seen as a role model for other majority white countries for its success in eliminating racial disparities in the society.

The commission also said there was anecdotal evidence of racism, but no evidence of institutional racism in the country.

It lists 24 recommendations, which include extending school days in disadvantaged areas to help students make up for learning lost during the pandemic and removing the acronym BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic).

< class=""> Read more Race report: professor named as contributor deeply troubled by results

The report also warned organizations to stop funding training on unconscious bias, with government and experts expanding resources to help advance equality in the workplace.

He also said that children from disadvantaged backgrounds should have access to better guidance counseling in schools, funded by university outreach programs, and that more research is needed to understand why students do well in schools. some communities, so that it can be replicated to help all children be successful. .

In the letter, organizations such as the Charity So White campaign group, Liberty, the National Education Union, The Runnymede Trust and Black Pride, called on Mr Johnson to immediately dismiss the commission’s findings and withdraw his report.

They said: From the moment the ostensibly independent commission’s membership was announced, it was clear that it would release a tailored report in line with a government rhetoric on racism and rank a narrative that whitewashes the daily challenges faced by black and minority communities face in this area. country.

The letter also said the report lacks intellectual rigor and notes that some of those cited in the report have since claimed to have been misrepresented.

He urged Mr Johnson to create a task force to implement recommendations made by previous race inquiries, including the inquiries into the Stephen Lawrence murder and the Windrush scandal.

The Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities maintains that its work has been distorted, adding that it never said that racism does not exist in society or in institutions.

In a statement, the commission said: We say the opposite: racism is real and we must do more to address it.

Vigorous debate which we welcome. But portraying ourselves as racist deniers, slavery apologists or worse is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson said the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities report was very interesting work, but he wasn’t going to say the government was going to agree with absolutely everything in it. .

He said that our society is facing very serious problems related to racism and that we need to tackle and added that the government will consider the ideas put forward by the commission.

The letter calling on Mr Johnson to withdraw the report garnered more than 20,000 signatures in 48 hours and received support from writer Afua Hirsch and actor Riz Ahmed.