Connect with us

Politics

Army chief General Naravane meets with Bangladeshi army officers days after Prime Minister Modi’s visit

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


The Chief of the Army, General MM Naravane, addresses the press on January 12 in New Delhi | ThePrint photo
Archive photo of the chief of the army, General MM Naravane | ThePrint photo

Text size:

Dhaka: On Saturday, the chief of the Indian army, General MM Naravane, interacted with the officers of the Bangladeshi army and attended an operational demonstration of the troops.

He also planted a tree in Ramu’s cantonment at Cox’s Bazar to commemorate the everlasting friendship between the two armies.

General Naravane, who is here on a five-day official visit, visited the 10th Infantry Division of the Bangladeshi Army.

“General MM Naravane #COAS visited the 10th Infantry Division and interacted with the #BangladeshArmy officers. The #COAS also attended an operational demonstration of the training troops, ”tweeted the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI).

Ramu Cantonment is the headquarters of the 10th Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army.

General Naravane paid tribute to Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on Friday by visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka.

Naravane’s visit, who is here at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart, General Aziz Ahmed, comes less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the neighboring country and met with senior leaders here to strengthen strategic ties.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan and the centenary of the birth of “Bangabandhu” Mujibur Rahman.

Also read: Indian army chief Naravane holds bilateral defense talks with Bangladesh army and navy chiefs

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism