World leaders pay tribute to Queen’s continued grounding





T The Duke of Edinburgh has been described as a constant anchor for the Queen and recognized for her remarkable record of public service in the tributes of international figures. The Pope offered blessings of consolation and peace to those who mourned Philip who was 99 years old. Messages from around the world have been pouring in for the Queen's husband since the news of his death on Friday. He was a constant anchor for Her Majesty A telegram sent to the Queen on behalf of Pope Franciss read: Recalling Prince Philips' dedication to his marriage and family, his remarkable record of public service and his commitment to the education and advancement of future generations, His Holiness recommends him to the merciful love of Christ our Redeemer. READ MORE On you and on all those who mourn his loss in the sure hope of the resurrection, the Holy Father invokes the blessings of consolation and of peace from the Lord. Queen Rania of Jordan has said she believes the Queen may not have been able to continue her journey as she did without him (Philip) by her side. Queen Rania and the Duke of Edinburgh in 2001 / PA Archive Speaking to ITV News in a pre-recorded interview, she shared her own experiences as a consort and said the role is defined as you go based on how and where you can make a difference, where you are needed. and where are your passions. She said: Being married to someone who is under so much pressure means that you have to do whatever you can to try to alleviate some of that pressure. Even if it's a distraction. By providing an environment at home that saves them the heaviness outside the house. This is decisive because the well-being of your spouse ultimately has an impact on the way he performs his duties. About Philip, Queen Rania added: There must have been times when it wasn't easy for him, but at the same time he was a constant anchor for Her Majesty and I think she probably wouldn't have been able to continue her journey like she did without him by her side. Chinese President Xi Jinping also expressed his condolences to the Queen. In a letter to Buckingham Palace, the Chinese Embassy conveyed the condolences and sympathy of President Xi Jinping and Ms. Peng Liyuan to Her Majesty The Queen and members of the Royal Family, the Beijing Embassy said. UK. Other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Irish President Michael D Higgins, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former US President Barack Obama also paid tribute.

