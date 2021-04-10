Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral [PHOTO]

(MENAFN – AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey in the country Erkan Ozoral.

According to AZERTAC, welcoming the Ambassador, President Ilham Aliyev said:

– Dear Ambassador, your mandate is coming to an end and you are returning to Turkey. First of all, I would like to thank you for your work.

During your tenure in Azerbaijan, you have done a lot for the development of Turkish-Azerbaijani fraternal relations, and these relations are at the highest level today. Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship, brotherhood and unity have proven themselves in all fields. Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war which will last 44 days will, of course, always be remembered and will live on in our hearts. The support given to us by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from the first hours of the war, inspired us and stopped certain foreign forces from interfering in this war.

Our relationships are multifaceted. As Ambassador to Azerbaijan, of course you know how deep these ties are. There is not a single area in which we do not cooperate. In recent years, there has been a great development in all fields. The fact that our citizens travel to sisterly countries without passports, that is to say with an internal document, explicitly shows how deep our relations are.

Your activities here are highly appreciated both as an Ambassador and as a Turkish citizen. You felt at home here, which is natural. I want to tell you now that you are returning to your homeland, but you are also here in your home country and still have a place here, a place in our hearts. I know that the Azerbaijani public, public organizations operating in Azerbaijan, media representatives and government officials including myself greatly appreciate your work. During these years, of course, I have witnessed and seen your activity on my many visits here and in Turkey. I know that you have done everything you can to bring the two fraternal peoples even closer together.

In view of all this, you are receiving the high honor of the Azerbaijani state, the Order of Friendship, and I would like to present this high honor to you.

President Ilham Aliyev presented the Order of Friendship to Ambassador Erkan Ozoral.

Ambassador Erkan Ozoral said:

– Thank you so much! Thank you!

Mr President, I would like to thank you very much for considering me worthy of this honor. As you said, I never separated Azerbaijan and Turkey. Both are my homeland, not my first or second homeland. Both are also my homeland. Ankara is as dear to me as Baku. The result of this love is that I feel very happy. Because I was the ambassador who came to Azerbaijan and witnessed the best times among all past and future Turkish ambassadors. It was a great pleasure for me to witness this war. I feel different now.

I have done my duty here to bring Turkey and Azerbaijan closer together. I have worked hard to bring our peoples even closer to each other. But it is you, Honorable Presidents, who have paved the way for us to do so. We were able to do it thanks to you. During my tenure in Azerbaijan, I have always received the support of all institutions and officials at all levels, including you. I would also like to express my special gratitude and appreciation to you. I would like to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani people in you. I have always felt our brotherhood. I have witnessed it everywhere I have been. Hopefully Turkey and Azerbaijan will be even closer from now on. Because, as you said, we are strong together. Thank you, thank you very much!

