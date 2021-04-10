Politics
Chinese Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng send condolences to UK Queen
Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan have sent condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom following the death of her 74-year-old husband Prince Philip. According to the China Daily report, in the message, Xi and Peng also expressed their sincere sympathy to the British monarch and his family by offering their condolences. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has died at the age of 99, the British monarch announced on April 9.
According to the royal family’s official statement, Philip died peacefully on Friday morning (local time) at Windsor Castle, where he was recovering after spending nearly a month in a hospital after surgery. According to reports, the flags at the residence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons in Downing Street were also lowered at half mast after the news of Prince Philips’ death was announced.
The Royal Family said in a statement: It is with deep sadness that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
Further announcements will be made in due course. The royal family have joined with people around the world in mourning his loss, he added.
Gun salutes take place across the UK
In tribute to the world, gunfire across the UK and Gibraltar took place as Philip died on Friday (local time). According to the Guardian report, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke of Cambridge has also withdrawn from the upcoming Bafta Awards ceremony this weekend. The current president of the Bafta, the grandfather of Prince Williams, Philip was also the first president of the Baftas. The Duke of Cambridge was scheduled to participate in a pre-recorded conversation with the costume designer and the hairstylist and makeup artist on April 10.
The Salvation Batteries will fire 41 single rounds every minute from noon in cities such as London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as Gibraltar and Royal Navy warships, the Defense Ministry said. (MoD). The statues have now started. Such gun salutes have been fired to mark important national events since at least the 18th century.
Image credits: AP
