Army chief Bajwa may need to step up his game to counter anti-Indian currents in Pakistan





The Pakistani abrupt reversal of its decision to buy cotton from India revealed a myriad of contradictions within the Pakistani establishment, anchored by the military, and a broken civilian cabal.

Healthier elements within Pakistan’s Fourth Estate have noted with dismay the dysfunction of their country’s “system”, which is unable to distinguish between short-sighted “gains” and lucid long-term interests.

In a concise April 3 editorial, the liberal newspaper Dawn called the reversal of the decision, first taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a cabinet meeting, which he inexplicably overturned the next day as “bizarre” .

The daily described the U-turn as “one who falls squarely into the unfortunate category of the left hand not knowing what the right is doing.” Not only does this betray a lack of coordination within government, but it also indicates poor decision-making on a serious issue that requires a sensible and balanced approach.

As a result, Islamabad today is plagued by frenzied speculation. Some media experts attributed Khan’s back-and-forth movements as a reflection of a power struggle with hawkish Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Qureshi, leveraging his mass base gained through his ancestral influence over a Sufi cult, quickly emerges as a powerful rival to Khan. Qureshi is also well connected with a section of the Pakistani military, the real power behind the throne.

The controversial foreign minister argued that any trade opening with India would give the world the impression that relations are moving towards normalization. This in turn would harm the Kashmir “cause” which Pakistan espoused in the world.

In an editorial, veteran Friday Times scribe Najam Sethi pointed out that army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, the great reader, understood that cooling military tensions with India was necessary to prevent the fragile economy Pakistani woman from falling into free fall. He stressed that the general “was trying to ease tensions with India and” normalize “? forget about Kashmir for the moment? because the simmering conflict had strained its budgets and pushed its limits. The long war on the line of control was unaffordable. Hundreds of artillery shells costing thousands of US dollars were fired every day, not to mention the cost of keeping troops on high alert along a long perimeter. The mere cost of fuel to keep Pakistan Air Force (PAF) squadrons in the air when tensions were periodically high was prohibitive. In real terms, the defense budget is more or less frozen because the government’s revenue base has not increased over the past two years due to a downturn in the economy. “

Insiders have told India Narrative that it would be wrong to assume that the Pakistani military is fully united in supporting the resumption of the ceasefire agreement along the COL, which was essentially run from above. “The relatively junior ranks of colonels and majors, who have been at the forefront of the Kashmir Jihad, opposed the ceasefire agreement, revealing contradictions within the Pakistani military hierarchy.” , said one of them.

Therefore, infiltration and terror in Kashmir is unlikely to cease immediately. But without a full and verifiable end to the terror in Kashmir, India will also be forced to step back from the nascent peace process.

Pakistani politicians are also very divided over the normalization of ties with India.

On April 3, News International reported that the opposition Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) opposed government measures to import goods from India.

“The Prime Minister should tell the nation whether his government has accepted the annexation of the illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ & K) with the Indians while compromising on the resolution of the fundamental dispute in accordance with the resolutions United Nations, “former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the media. Abbasi pointed out that the Prime Minister in charge of the Ministry of Commerce transmitted on March 26 a summary to the ECC requesting approval for the import of three lakes of tons of sugar and an unlimited amount of cotton from the India until June 30. summary totally specific to India, ”he said.

The Pakistani business class, in turn, opposes the U-turn that Khan had mounted inelegantly. Unsurprisingly, Pakistani sugar and cotton importers criticized the move, arguing that both products were badly needed and were available in India, possibly at low rates.

As the slugfest in Pakistan gets nasty, there’s a good chance that under the radar the two products from India may well arrive in Pakistan via Dubai. Of course, this import would cost much more.

Security analyst Muhammad Amir Rana praised “the renewed discourse on bilateral trade? despite the subsequent rollback? reflects Pakistan’s seemingly changing and interwoven outlook on national security and economic diplomacy. In Dawn (April 4, 2010), Rana said Pakistan’s ruling elites “have never seriously addressed the economic issue. Pakistan needs to focus more on transforming its economy, which may require good relations with India, Afghanistan and Iran. “

In the final analysis, Pakistan’s seemingly irreconcilable contradictions may have a much more serious result: the complete breakdown of trust with India. It is time for Army Chief Bajwa to step up his game and stifle the wide range of opportunists who have quarreled with India’s money industry.

