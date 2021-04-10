Boris Johnson announcement: Covid press conferences dropped following Prince Philip’s death





Boris Johnson will not hold any coronavirus press conferences in the coming days as the UK enters a period of mourning for Prince Philip. The Prime Minister and Keir Starmer also agreed to suspend the campaign for the next local elections. While we might have expected a number 10 briefing on Monday – when England take the next step out of lockdown – Government announcements, ministerial visits and talks have instead been suspended indefinitely. Vital coronavirus advice will still be communicated to the public, but not through the usual channels we have become accustomed to. It comes as the nation mourns the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, April 9, at the age of 99. Flags will fly at half mast over government buildings in tribute until the day after his funeral. Buckingham Palace will decide on the length of the morning, during which the Queen and the Royal Family will mourn the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. Planned engagements are traditionally canceled, but it depends on the Queen's wishes. Mr Johnson will pay homage to the Duke of Edinburgh in the House of Commons on Monday, with MPs recalled a day earlier from the Easter break to honor his life and service. On Monday, lockdown rule changes allowing pubs, hairdressers and gyms to resume operations will go as planned. However, Boris Johnson's plan to raise a pint on the first day of pubs opening has been called off. Plans for Prince Philip's funeral – dubbed Operation Forth Bridge – will soon be implemented.

Arrangements are being organized by Buckingham Palace, with the support of departments such as the Home Office and the Ministry of Defense. The exact details are not yet known, but it is believed that he will have a military funeral rather than a state funeral, with a private service at St George’s Chapel. Meanwhile, members of the public are urged not to lay flowers or congregate outside royal residences due to the lingering risks of coronavirus. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: ‘Although it is an extremely difficult time for many, we urge the public not to congregate at royal residences and to continue to follow public health advice, in particular to avoid to meet in large groups and minimize travel. “We are supporting the royal household by asking that floral tributes not be placed in the royal residences at this time.”







