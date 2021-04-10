Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the deaths of 4 people in the shooting of Cooch Behar and accuses TMC of inciting violence | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the deaths of four people in an alleged shooting by central forces in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Saturday (April 10th). Addressing a campaign rally in North Bengal, Prime Minister Modi accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inciting people to oppose central forces. He further called on the Election Commission to take severe action against those responsible for the incident and accused the ruling TMC of having committed violence during the elections. “What happened in Cooch Behar is unfortunate and sad. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families and urge the Election Commission to take tough action against those responsible for the incident, he told PTI. “Mamata Didi and her TMC minions have become nervous about the wave of support for BJP,” he added. Four people were killed after CISF personnel reportedly opened fire after being attacked by residents, who “tried to grab their guns” in Cooch Behar district, PTI reported. Meanwhile, the CRPF has refuted reports that its troops were responsible for the shooting incident in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, ANI reported. “With regard to the recent incident reported in the media about the murder of 4 civilians in front of booth 126, Jorpatki in the assembly district of Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, it is clarified that the CRPF component did not been deployed on said stand nor involved in any way in the incident, ” said the CRPF. The incident took place in the Sitalkuchi area while the vote was underway, a senior district police official said. “Didi, this violence, the tactic of getting people to attack the security forces, the obstruction of the ballot tactics will not protect you. You have to step out of power. Didi calls on people to attack and gherao the security forces who are here to protect the rights of the people of the state, ”the prime minister said. By attacking Banerjee, he added, the whims and fancies of Didi and TMC will not be allowed in Bengal … The time has come to change the kind of political environment that has been created in Bengal for decades. decades. From now on, Bengal will be liberated from Tolabaz. Bengal will be freed from unions, Bengal will be freed from cut money. (With contributions from agencies) Live







