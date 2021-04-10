4th Ethnosport Forum kicks off online in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The fourth Ethnosport Forum started with participants from over 60 countries, including state officials, federation representatives and academics.

“I think holding such a forum at a time when humanity is battling the coronavirus pandemic is extremely relevant. Due to the pandemic, we have seen the importance of not only healthy living, but also solidarity, sharing and traditional values ​​”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said by video message during an online forum, hosted by the World Confederation of Ethnosport (WEC) in a hybrid format under the motto “The Renaissance of Traditional Sports”.

“Throughout this process, we have once again realized that we are one big human family sharing grief and fate, regardless of language, religion, race or region,” Erdogan added. .

Erdogan pointed out that the pandemic has exposed the dilemmas of a rigid and coercive popular culture as well as injustices between countries.

“The widespread mentality, which praises individualism while ignoring spirituality and disregarding traditional values, has exacerbated the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“In fact, we have seen a gradual increase in the interest of young people in sport in our country over the past year,” he said, noting that traditional sports, as well as culture and values ​​that they represent, will be more important in the world. which will be reshaped following the pandemic.

By nurturing this interest, they are determined to support efforts to further disseminate our ancestral sports, Erdogan added.

He added that the discussions that will take place in the framework of this important forum, which is being held with the participation of more than 60 countries, will hopefully support and guide people in this struggle.

“Digitization has always been on our agenda”

World Confederation of Ethnosport (WEC) President Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan delivered an opening speech at the forum which is being held for the fourth time.

“Although we have distances between us, we are all together with the idea of ​​relaunching traditional sports. And that is what unites us here,” he said.

“Digitization has always been on our agenda because, as we try to revive traditional sports, we have to pass on traditional sports and games, especially to the younger generations and if you want to connect with our younger generation, our children, you have to use digital facilities, you have to use games, you have to use the internet and social media, ”he added.

Erdogan stressed that “ this pandemic has forced us to use the digital facilities to organize such a forum, urging all participants to really try to take this opportunity to express their opinions and discuss the issues so that the conclusion of this forum is beneficial from now on. at.”

Representatives of the state, representatives of federations, academics from over 60 countries and 19 representatives of companies that have maintained their WEC-related activities will attend the event online.

Participants will be able to follow the forum in six different languages ​​on digital stages specially prepared for them. The event will last for one day and will take its place among the pioneering works in the world in terms of the diversity of participants.

The forum is held with participants from all over the world at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Istanbul.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.