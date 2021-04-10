CHINA Beijing deals another blow to Alibabas Jack Ma with massive fine of 2.3 billion





The Chinese e-commerce giant is accused of violating anti-monopoly rules. Antitrust Authority: The company harms competition and consumers. Xi Jinping has long had the billionaire in his sights. The regime wants to limit the influence of large companies.

Beijing (AsiaNews) – The Chinese giant Ali Baba will have to pay a fine of 18.2 billion yuan (2.3 billion euros) for abusing its dominant position in the online commerce sector. The State Administration for Market Regulation made the announcement this morning following an investigation launched in December. The multinational founded by billionaire Jack Ma is accused of requiring retailers who want to use its web platforms not to turn to competing companies. According to Chinese authorities, this harms competition and violates the interests of consumers. State television Video surveillance reports that on March 15, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered the relevant authorities to control the activity of internet giants, ending monopolies in the sector and promoting “fair competition”. Last December, the government said launching an anti-trust policy would be one of the economic priorities for 2021. Ali Baba issued a statement stating that she “accepts” the punishment. The fine is the highest ever imposed on a company operating in China: in 2015, the microchip maker Qualcomm had to pay 840 million euros. On March 12, authorities had already fined 12 large tech companies, including Tencent, Baidu, Didi Chuxing and SoftBank, for violating anti-monopoly rules. After the announcement, Tencent shares lost 52 billion euros on the stock market. The creature founded by Jack Ma has long been in the regime’s sights. In November, the government blocked the stock market listing of Group of ants Alibaba’s financial arm. The listing, the highest in history (33.7 billion euros), was interrupted because Ant’s activity did not comply with new government rules on the granting of micro-financing via platforms web. A month later, authorities fined Alibaba and Tencent for not disclosing the deals with which they acquired smaller competitors. Many observers believe Ma’s October 24 public attack on the country’s financial and banking system is to blame. Since then, the Chinese tycoon has kept a low profile, limiting public broadcasts. Simon Hu, Managing Director of Ant, resigned on March 12. He had wanted to transform Alipay, the company’s main asset, into a large “online shopping center” capable of providing loans, tourist services and home deliveries. Like Jack Ma, Hu will now devote himself to “charity”: the refuge of those who upset Xi. Analysts point out that China’s tech market is actually poorly regulated: companies like Ali Baba can therefore abuse their dominant position. In order to promote technological innovation, for years the Chinese authorities have given carte blanche to the giants of high technology, it will now be difficult to regulate the sector. Experts agree that Xi’s main goal is to limit the influence of large companies, that represent a potential threat to the power of the Chinese Communist Party. According to Financial Times, the government’s decision to block new enrollments at the elite academy set up by Jack Ma in Hangzhou (Zhejiang), his hometown, is a clue to this effect. Hupan University – writes the British newspaper – is guilty of nurturing a generation of entrepreneurs aligned with Ma’s mind and not Party’s.







