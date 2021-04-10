Summit D-8





Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization – comprising eight of the most populous Muslim-majority countries – to expand trade and mobilize their resources to meet the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a D8 summit virtually the other day, the PM noted that the group represented over 1 billion people and $ 4 trillion in GDP, but if the preconditions for growth were in place, it remained still work to do. He suggested investing time and money in resource mobilization, youth engagement, expanding trade among member countries and developing knowledge-based economies. These proposals are largely linked.

The Prime Minister also called on members to support his proposal last year for the world to provide debt relief and tackle illicit financial flows, both of which would bring billions of dollars to the developing world, who could then mobilize funds for development. This money would also motivate the engagement of young people in areas such as cultural, educational, scientific and business exchanges. This, in turn, is a stepping stone towards the development of a knowledge economy, the grassroots work of which is already made necessary everywhere due to the impact of Covid-19 on the way we work.

Several countries that did not have any significant online work or digital transaction infrastructure had to develop them quickly. Increased digitization could also contribute to the expansion of trade by making information on local markets more easily accessible and cross-border transactions less complicated. Prime Minister Imran also called for improving food security and health care to improve the lives of citizens. These are linked to the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, which has resulted in worsening income and health inequalities in rich and poor countries.

The impact, of course, has been most visible in poorer countries with weaker social protection systems. But this is an opportunity to restructure economies and quickly train and develop workers into the trades and careers of tomorrow. The transition can be made easier if countries like the D8 block work together rather than in a vacuum. This would protect the work of exploitation during the transition, while optimizing improvements in the communication infrastructure, which helps to make the development itself sustainable.

