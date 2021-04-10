Gunshots Heard Around the World: A Look at Rescue Countries’ Use of Vaccines for Diplomatic Purposes

With live television cameras, the Indonesian president calmly sat in front of a wall of tall fringed plants and rolled up his sleeve as a health worker prepared the syringe.

Dressed in a white short-sleeved shirt and comfortable sneakers, Joko Widodo was the first person to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the deployment began with a bang in that country in January.

The shot Widodo got on live TV? A Chinese version made by a company called Sinovac Biotech.

While the attention of Western countries has squarely focused on a handful of vaccines developed and tested in the United States and Europe – making known names of Moderna, BioNTech and AstraZeneca – they are not the only ones being deployed in the whole world.

When the pandemic began, many countries began to manufacture or purchase vaccines for themselves, a ‘me first’ approach that has now started to give way to countries rolling out their local doses in dozens of countries. ‘other countries. A sign of things to come, the United States even created a new position this week: a coordinator of vaccine diplomacy.

This is in part an effort, some experts say, by countries to advance their own goals on the world stage. The result is a disparate global immunization strategy that could rewire traditional relationships, uplifting some world powers while others are weakened.

“Vaccine nationalism has led to vaccine diplomacy,” said Jillian Kohler, Leslie Dan faculty of pharmacy professor at the University of Toronto, referring to how many countries have focused on manufacturing or purchasing their own vaccines, putting their own needs above those of the global community.

“Due to the shortage of supplies, this has created opportunities for some countries to enter and, in quotes, to be the savior.”

But as countries around the world scream for vaccines – because, despite criticism of Canada’s deployment, we are still far ahead of most of the planet – not all doses are created equal in terms of what l ‘we know of their safety and effectiveness.

While each country has the right to decide which vaccine to authorize at home, experts are pondering the ethical dilemmas facing countries in urgent need of immunization that might be willing to bet on a vaccine that is not still fully tested. In particular, vaccines from China and Russia have been a closely guarded secret, raising questions in much of the Western world about their effectiveness.

Nevertheless, their local doses have already started to be deployed in dozens of countries.

China has already exported shipments of its two main vaccines – manufactured by Sinovac and a state-owned company called Sinopharm – to all over the world, including the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and Indonesia, he said in a statement. communicated. government liberation at the beginning of February.

It has also pledged to provide “vaccine aid” to developing countries, with plans underway to send doses to 14 countries, including Brunei, Nepal, Cambodia and Zimbabwe.

Russia, the first country to clear a vaccine in August, and which also raised eyebrows at a lack of transparency on how this dose was developed, is expected to send millions of doses to Latin American countries, d ‘Africa and the former Soviet Union. .

The president of the hard-hit Czech Republic said he wrote directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin for supplies.

As a presenter on state broadcaster Russia-1 said: “Sputnik V continues to conquer Europe with confidence.”

The past year was an unprecedented global rush that led predominantly wealthy countries to stock up on COVID-19 vaccines around the world – by the end of January, wealthy countries had pre-purchased 70% of current supply, according to a online tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

According to most experts, the best-case scenario is that the global vaccine-sharing initiative known as COVAX – the main attempt to get vaccines in low-income countries – or some other global collaboration could have provided vaccines to vulnerable populations as soon as possible. As COVAX shipments have begun – and celebrated their 100th anniversary this week – vaccination rates in the global South are rising at a snail’s pace compared to richer countries.

In that sense, countries like China and Russia have done the world a service, as two of the biggest players so far in trying to get the vaccine to low- and middle-income countries.

But that doesn’t mean they’re doing it just to be nice, said Dr Krishna Udayakumar, founding director of the Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University in North Carolina.

“In part, I think it extends the use of soft power or diplomacy to influence through access, as we see in other areas, including foreign aid,” he said. .

The flip side is India’s current situation. A world powerhouse in the manufacture of vaccines, it has already sent tens of millions of doses abroad. But in the face of skyrocketing cases, he has halted exports to focus on domestic supply, in a move experts fear refusing vaccine supplies to vulnerable regions of the world.

COVAX is particularly dependent on the vaccine made in India, Udayakumar said.

“I think it’s going to be a major disruption, at least for the next two months,” he said.

The international community has also raised questions about the safety and efficacy of doses.

Although Sputnik V, Sinopharm, and Sinovac have all started the review process with the World Health Organization, their manufacturers have not publicly shared their trial data.

Loading… Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…

Although each country makes its own decisions on which doses to allow – as Health Canada does – none of these vaccines have either been reviewed by one of the strictest regulatory bodies in the world, Udayakumar said.

“The question is, what are these populations getting?” Kohler said. “And at what cost? Yes, we want as many people in the world as possible to get a vaccine, but it has to be an effective vaccine of good quality. “

While it is very possible that these doses are safe and effective, the problem is that we currently don’t know, said Robert Van Exan, a retired Sanofi Pasteur executive who now consults on vaccination policy.

“What’s important in our democracies is that the people who regulate vaccines are not the people who make vaccines,” he said.

“It’s a two-step process. Company A makes the vaccine, and in Canada, Health Canada is the regulatory body that approves it and explains how you can use it. In China and Russia, they are not separated because they are part of the same government bureaucracy.

But with a third wave in many parts of the world and poorer countries increasingly excluded from the vaccine race by richer countries, the risk-reward calculation of a lesser-known vaccine is shifting.

“I think overall we’re all anxious, and it’s worrying that most of the high-income countries are where vaccines are being rolled out,” Kohler said.

“In desperate situations, I think decisions are made differently.”

The United States has also taken its own small steps towards what might be called vaccine diplomacy, with the recent announcement that it would lend. 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca in Canada and 2.5 million in Mexico.

In the coming months, as richer countries see more of their populations vaccinated, they may start to focus on the rest of the world, Udayakumar said.

Indicating a shift in direction ahead, the US government announced this week that it has hired a woman named Gayle Smith, who led the US response to the Ebola crisis, to lead its vaccine diplomacy efforts. .

“We have a duty to other countries to control the virus here in the United States,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, according to Politico. “But soon the United States will have to step up its work and rise to the occasion around the world because, again, only by stopping COVID around the world will Americans be in long-term security. “

Canadian officials, who made advance purchase agreements for enough doses of the vaccine to vaccinate the entire country five times, also said they would end up giving the excess doses, though they don’t know when that would start. or what it might look like.

The United States in particular, a country capable of manufacturing a significant vaccine supply and whose vaccination campaign has overcome a difficult start and is now underway, could become a major exporter by the second half of 2021, Udayakumar says. .

This can be essential for protecting the world from the pandemic, he says, but also because vaccine diplomacy has the potential to recast major global ties.

“What we’re doing over the next three months, as we start to see COVID rates rise in many parts of the world, I think this will go a long way in shaping how the United States is viewed in the years to come. come, ”he said.

He highlighted an interview with a senior Mexican official gave to Reuters, telling the news agency that the United States and Europe have prioritized their own populations on vaccines, which has prompted the country to strike deals with Russia and China.

“Mexico will never forget the countries that have helped us,” she said.