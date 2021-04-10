India is crucial in the fight against climate change, happy that Kerry has met Prime Minister Modi: US Congressman





Following the visit of US Special Envoy John Kerrys to New Delhi, a prominent US lawmaker has said India is a crucial partner in the fight against climate change. During his four-day visit, Kerry appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and leadership on climate action. He even praised PM Modis’ target of 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. After his visit, US Congressman Frank Pallone took to Twitter and said he was happy Kerry had met Prime Minister Modi and discussed US-India cooperation in efforts to achieve the Global Goals. in terms of emissions. Senator Ed Merkey also expressed similar sentiments. In a tweet, he said Washington and New Delhi can and must lead the world to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. I’m happy that @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry met with PM Modi to discuss US-India cooperation in our efforts to meet global emissions targets. India is a crucial partner in the fight against #ClimateChange and would be a welcome participant in President Biden’s Earth Day Summit. https://t.co/5f4heEKvFO Representative Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) April 9, 2021 Kerry welcomes PM Modis initiatives Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kerry praised India for its sustainable energy policies. The US Envoy praised India for setting a target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030, citing how the International Energy Agencys special report on India spoke of the rising power of nations in as a solar power superpower. He also mentioned India’s global leadership on a range of issues, including the delivery of COVID vaccines to the world, saying it is “unquestionably” the world leader already in the deployment of renewable energy. PM Modi and Special Envoy Kerry agreed to work together on the 2030 agenda which will focus on clean and green energy that would improve the availability of climate, finance, energy storage and hydrogen green. The Indian side informed him of the government’s efforts to reduce emissions and also working under the Paris agreement. They also told him about the International Solar Alliance and the Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Coalition. (Image: ANI)







