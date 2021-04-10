Ron DeSantis beats Donald Trump in 2024 election forecast market





This week, for the first time, Governor Ron DeSantis edged out Donald Trumpin’s trades by predicting the winner of the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis took the lead on Wednesday in the PredictIt market, priced at $ 0.24 Yes versus Trump’s $ 0.23. The governor held onto his lead until Friday, when the two men were tied at $ 0.22.

The Florida governor and staunch ally of Trump has been dragging the former president for a month. Towards the end of March, DeSantis approached Trump. The governor started March at a price of $ 0.16 versus $ 0.25 for Trump and ended at $ 0.19 versus $ 0.24 for Trump.

The governor’s rise to the forecast market last week may be in part due to his vocal response to a 60-minute episode that investigated allegations of vaccine favoritism.

Former South Carolina Gov. and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, $ 0.10, leads a relative long range fire group that includes South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (0.08 $), U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas ($ 0.06) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ($ 0.05)

DeSantis ‘ancestry comes as Trump struggled to maintain his visibility in a social media blackout, but that should come as no surprise to those who have followed activists’ enthusiasm for the governor in recent months.

DeSantis was the clear choice of activists at this conservative political action conference in Orlando that drew a nationwide crowd. Trump was the choice of 55% and DeSantis 21% if both men ran. But without Trump on the ground, DeSantis was the 43% choice.

Florida Governor @RonDeSantisFL just climbed to number one, ahead of former President Donald Trump, in the online futures market Predictit for the 2024 Republican nomination. DeSantis at 23 cents per share, Trump at 22 cents. @NikkiHaley 11 cents and @govkristinoem 10 cents @PredictIt pic.twitter.com/ejL8rbjD7c

– Douglas W. Burns (@douglaswburns) April 7, 2021

Other Florida names are even more unlikely, forecasters say.

US Senator Marco Rubio costs just $ 0.04, down $ 0.01 from last week. Rubio is ahead of fellow Florida rider Rick Scott, who is at $ 0.02.

The governor is also finding success in the prediction market for the upcoming governorate election.

A yes-buy for the Republican incumbent costs $ 0.76 and a No for $ 0.25 on PredictIt. Next on the list, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, is $ 0.15 for a Yes-Buy and $ 0.85 for a No.

