Pakistan criminalizes criticism of military





Opposition leaders and even some ministers in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government have expressed outrage over a new law that allows authorities to jail Pakistanis who criticize or mock the country’s powerful army.

Pakistan Soldiers’ Special Service Group (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The legislation was passed on Wednesday by the Parliamentary Interior Committee and sets a prison term of up to two years or a fine of US $ 3,288 or both for those convicted.

The absolutely ridiculous idea of ​​criminalizing criticism, respect is earned, cannot be imposed on people. I firmly believe that instead of new such laws, contempt of court laws should be repealed, Fawad Chaudhary, Minister of Science and Technology wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Fully agree. I cannot say it clearly enough, replied Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.

The ruling Prime Minister Khans, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, along with some of its smaller allies, has a simple majority in the lower house of parliament but not in the upper house where it needs support. opposition support to pass legislation.

Human rights groups and opposition parties have long accused the military of involvement in politics and harassment of journalists and activists critical of the military and the government – allegations the army has repeatedly denied.

Activists and civil society have called the new bill a law against democratic values ​​and freedom of expression.

“Respect must be earned – it cannot be ordered by ordinance,” said Tahira Abdullah, a human rights defender at OCCRP, referring to an undemocratic law enacted outside parliament.

This contradicts the constitutional freedom of speech and expression of Pakistani citizens, ”she said.

Legal expert Osama Malik told OCCRP that the bill will further erode the limited freedom of dissidents in Pakistan who were already exposed to persecution by the Deep State.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos