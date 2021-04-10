Boris Johnson crosses central London with the dog Dilyn

Boris Johnson took his dog Dilyn for a run this morning after Matt Hancock said yesterday the Prime Minister is obsessed with fighting Britain’s obesity.

Johnson was pictured running by Marks and Spencer in London with his excitable Jack Russell.

The Prime Minister, dressed in one of his woolen hats,recently announced that he had lost a stone while running and giving up ‘late night cheese’.

He has been doing fitness since his battle with Covid last year.

Johnson admitted that “ I was too fat ” after the fear of Covid which led him to hospital and later to intensive care with the virus last April.

The Prime Minister visited the store before running with his security team behind.

He wore a face mask, sweater and shorts, braving morning temperatures of just 37.4 ° F (3 ° C).

It comes after Johnson paid tributes to the late Prince Philip yesterday, hailing the Duke of Edinburgh for his ‘extraordinary life and work’.

He said: “It is to Her Majesty and her family that the thoughts of our nation must turn today.

“ Because they have lost not only a much loved and well-respected public figure, but a devoted husband and father, grandfather and, in recent years, a proud and loving great-grandfather.

Speaking on their golden wedding anniversary, Her Majesty said our country owes her husband ‘a greater debt than he would ever claim or ever know’ and I am sure this estimate is correct.

“ So today we mourn with Her Majesty The Queen, offer our condolences to her and all her family and give thanks, as a nation and kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. ”

Matt Hancock said yesterday that tackling the country’s obesity levels was a “ particular obsession ” for Boris Johnson after his contact with Covid.

Speaking at the launch of the Leveling Up Health report of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Longevity, the Health Secretary said that “improving disparities in healthy life expectancy is absolutely at the heart of our agenda. leveling ”.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister pledged to tackle Britain’s obesity crisis after he was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus.

Mr Hancock said that “healthy living is unevenly distributed across the country” and that issues related to food, obesity, smoking, air pollution and children’s chances must be addressed. .

He said: ‘We know smoking is the biggest preventable killer in this country, and the disparities in smoking rates are still far too wide.

“The estimate is that about half of the gap in healthy life expectancy can be explained and therefore resolved by differences in smoking rates.

“ Obesity is clearly critical and has had a significant impact on the morbidity and mortality of those affected by Covid, and is a particular obsession of the Prime Minister after his experience with Covid.

“ And I have to say he looks absolutely fantastic and has clearly lost a lot of weight over the past few months, and I hope we can encourage the nation to do that as well. ”

Mr Hancock said he wanted to encourage the whole system so people don’t end up in “expensive care” in hospitals.

He said devoting more funds to the community “based on this concept of population health” could help prevent people from going to the hospital.

Mr Hancock said ‘prevention is better than cure’ should be a principle ‘which runs through every decision, every allocation of resources across the NHS’.