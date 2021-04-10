Peter Thiel’s Story on the Bitcoin Threat in China

Xi Jinping probably sneezed twice Peter Thiel commented that China could use Bitcoin, in addition to the euro, as a financial weapon to dethrone the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

In China, folklore says that if someone misses you, you sneeze once; if someone criticizes you behind your back, you sneeze twice.

During the forum, titled “Big Tech and China: What Do We Need from Silicon Valley?”, Thiel, famous PayPal co-founder and Trump contributor, argued that the Chinese digital yuan is not the real concern of the current world order. on the contrary, explains Thiel, the potential use of Bitcoin by China could position the country to win the race for global financial power, which would also give it more voice in global political domination.

So how much truth is there in Thiels’ prediction?

The days when China dominated BTC are long gone

The association between China and Bitcoin has deep roots in China’s decade-long domination of Bitcoin mining. Since the Bitcoin network is a decentralized protocol, any dominant player in Bitcoin mining is a threat to the overall security of Bitcoin, which is why Thiel himself has invested in Bitcoin Layer 1 Technologies mining company in western Texasto, the transfer of mining power from Bitcoin from east to west, a change that now seems unstoppable.

More importantly, the early days of Bitcoin were primarily defined by retail investors and cyberpunks around the world. The recent bull run was driven by institutions, primarily Western investment firms, and washed out many Chinese retail investors. Now the titans of Western hedge funds and family offices have become the new #HODL gang.

Chinese retail investors are left with empty bags and, perhaps worse, fewer ways to switch from fiat to crypto like China cracked down on crypto exchanges and OTC trading.

All of this, of course, casts real doubt on Thiels’ claim that China has a say in the future of Bticoins.

Can China Dominate Again?

There are still various scenarios that could see China once again dominating the Bitcoin market.

One scenario would be for the Chinese government to pour its resources into sanctioned mining facilities and hold Bitcoin as part of its national treasury. This may seem highly unlikely, given that the government has attempted to shut down coal-fired power stations at Inner Mogolia, and given that Beijing is would have been concerned that crypto-mining could prevent it from meeting carbon reduction targets.

Another scenario that could help China return to Bitcoin market dominance is if the country buys Bitcoin on a large scale. This could drive Bitcoin price up or down in the short term, but in any case, it would be bad for the reputation of the Bitcoin macro.

What Thiel was really saying

The whole value proposition of Bitcoin is based on decentralization, lack of authorization, and resistance to censorship. Any entity seen as controlling the Bitcoin market would only hurt its narrative. As a self-proclaimed pro-crypto and pro-Bitcoin maximalist, Thiel already knows this very well.

So why even make such a claim?

Perhaps we need to look at the real target audience for Thiels’ comments.

While the United States lags behind China on various technological fronts, including mobile fintech innovation, Silicon Valley GMs like Thiel are using China’s crypto ambitions as a smart prop to stoke FOMO ( fear of missing out) in Washington, DC The implication is: If America does not adhere to Bitcoin regulations, it will lose ground to China.

THIEL BASHED BITCOIN is a 60 IQ take. The guy comes from: – Moved #Bitcoin from a simple speculative asset to a geopolitical basket. – FOMO introduced the US government because its biggest competitor would already use BTC – Looked patriotic at the same time King’s movement. Lex Moskovski (@mskvsk) April 8, 2021

And it doesn’t matter whether China adopts Bitcoin or Dogecoin or its own state-backed digital currency DCEP (Chinese Coin), all would be enough to potentially push the United States to compete.

If Thiel is serious about getting the United States to hurry up in this global crypto race, he should go a step further and get funding from President Bidens’ $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan to build more Bitcoin mining facilities in America. (And Thiel, co-founder of pro-government advocacy Palantir, has no shortage of experience dealing with lawmakers.)

Just a day after Thiels’ comments, China’s central bank gave a warrant for develop and regularly advance the DCEP. Obviously, the DCEP is the coin that China is pursuing right now.

Bitcoin, perhaps, can wait a bit.

Beosin’s alleged Bitcoin short circuit botched

The Chinese crypto scene is never short of scandal.

On April 8, Gao Ziyang, marketing director of the Chengdu-based blockchain audit firm Beosin, was arrested and charged with embezzling state-owned assets.

So how did a security audit firm manage to steal government digital assets?

The irony is that Beosin had been tasked by some city governments to investigate fraudulent crypto schemes, for example, local exchanges that defraud innocent retail investors. After such investigations, the government asks Beosin to sell the seized crypto assets before returning them to the state. But instead of selling the assets, Gao reportedly put the coins short, a ploy that has failed completely, as the crypto markets have grown fivefold since August 2020.

Now the government wants his money back and Gao has nothing but empty bags.

It’s a reminder that crypto is like a casino. Keep your own keys, even if you are the government.

Japanese Pornstar Broadcasts NFT on Binance Smart Chain

The adult film industry and crypto have been friendly for a long time, from the early days of using crypto as payment on porn sites until the birth of SpankChain. And now the Japanese adult video idol Hatano Yui issued its own NFT (non-fungible token) on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The news may have been largely ignored by Western media, but it garnered more attention among Chinese crypto investors than any liquidity extraction event.

Maybe the wit is what really drives people to use crypto, after all.

Did you know? , which means to move bricks in Chinese, is one way of describing market creation. For example, given the recent Kimchi Premium which pushed Bitcoin 20% higher on South Korean exchanges than elsewhere, a market maker would move bricks from one exchange to another.

What Chinese crypto projects have been listed on Coinbase?

Coinbase’s highly anticipated direct listing arrives on Wednesday.

The company has huge leverage on all token projects as the tokens listed on Coinbase generally enjoy a nice higher run. Accessing Coinbase was also seen as the ultimate achievement for overseas projects.

A closer look at the two most recently listed Chinese token projects reveals that Coinnase may have opened its floodgates.

Ankr (ANKR) was listed on Coinbase on March 25. The project was launched by Chinese graduates of UC Berkeley and has received funding from large crypto-cap firms such as Pantera.

But the founders have been busy running a node on BSC and launching Burgers swap. ANKR also recently launched an NFT Marketplace, Bounce.Finance. And one of the investors is none other than Coinbase Ventures. Perhaps this explains the Coinbase listing.

Coinbase’s second recent addition in China is New Kind Of Network (NKN), a coin that has almost went to zero on Huobi. Information on the protocol is scarce compared to other more mature projects. In fact, NKN recently tweeted the PowerPoint projects for newcomers to readtypos and all.