Financed from the state budget, the BLBI working group will report on the results of the work to the Minister of Finance and the President





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo signed Presidential Decree (Keppres) No.6 of 2021 concerning the working group (Satgas) for the treatment of state claim rights for the liquidity assistance funds of the Bank of Indonesia (BLBI). This presidential decree confirms the formation of the working group on the management of bills of the BLBI Fund on April 6, 2021. Quoted from the presidential decree which was uploaded to the official website of the Secretary of State on Saturday (10/5/2021), the working group on the management of bills of the BLBI Fund was in operation from April 6, 2021 to 31 December 2023. Also Read: BLBI Working Group Serves Until 2023, This Is Organizational Structure The working group is headed by the Director General of State Assets, the Ministry of Finance as chairman. Subsequently, the Deputy Attorney General for Civil and State Administration, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia, acted as the Vice President. Article 11 of Presidential Decree No. 6/2021 stipulates that the head of the working group responsible for the management of bills of the BLBI Fund reports on the progress of the implementation of his functions to the director , namely the Minister of Finance and President Joko Widodo. Reports at least once every six months or as needed. At the same time, the steering committee is made up of the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, the Minister for the Coordination of the Economy, the Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, the Minister of finance, the Minister of Law and Human Rights, the Attorney General’s Office and the head of the Indonesian National Police. Then, all the costs necessary for the exercise of the functions of the working group on the processing of State invoices from the BLBI Fund will be borne by the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) of the Ministry of Finances. Also read: Journey of Sjamsul Nursalim’s BLBI case which caused losses to the state 4.5 trillion rupees Assisting in the implementation of his tasks, the head of the BLBI Fund State Invoice Processing Working Group may appoint expert groups and / or working groups as required. In addition, in carrying out its functions, the Task Force is assisted by a secretariat headquartered in the Ministry of Finance.

