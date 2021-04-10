Prashant Kishor claims BJP selectively uses his Modi, TMC chats

Political strategist Prashant Kishor claimed on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata party was selectively using portions of viral conversations between him and a few journalists about the West Bengal elections. BJP information technology chief Amit Malviya tweeted four separate audio clips, claiming Kishor conceded Congress defeat of Trinamool in assembly polls.

The chats were said to have originated from a conversation on Clubhouse, whose invitation-only app allows people to discuss a variety of topics in audio chat rooms. Scroll.in did not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clips.

The first audio clip contained portions of conversations about how the people of West Bengal voted. There are votes for Narendra Modi … polarization … Hindi speakers … SC [Scheduled Caste]… these are the factors, Kishor said in the clip. It doesn’t matter if Suvendu [Adhikari] left … or Prashant Kishor has arrived. Modi is popular here. [The population of] The Dalits here are 27% and they’re all on the BJP side … and the polarization definitely exists.

In a public discussion of the Club House, election strategist Mamata Banerjees admits that even in TMC’s internal polls, the BJP is winning. The vote is for Modi, polarization is a reality, the SC (27% of the BM population), Matuas all vote for the BJP! The BJP has executives in the field. pic.twitter.com/3ToYuvWfRm – Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2021

Someone in the chat room is heard asking: Which direction is the Matua community going, Prashant? The community of Matua is made up of Hindu refugees from Bangladesh. There is almost 1.5 crore of voters from the Matua community in West Bengal, which have an impact on at least 30 seats in the Assembly.

In response, the political strategist said the community would vote primarily for the BJP, not as solidly as at Lok Sabha. [polls]… but I think it will be 75% [in favour of] BJP and 25% for TMC.

We have investigated who is voting for and which government will come to power, Kishor continued. As for which party will come to power, even our investigation shows that it is the BJP. Then we analyzed this and found that … even among those who vote for left-wing parties, about two-thirds believe the BJP will form the government.

Kishor said left-wing parties believe Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee should at least lose. It’s not that the BJP doesn’t have field workers [in West Bengal]… they have a lot of people on the ground … all maybe imported from the left, but they work with dedication for the BJP, he added. There are no areas of the state where the BJP cadres are not strong.

In the second audio clipWe hear Kishor say: The major problem we have to come to terms with is that for 20 years there has been a blatant effort to appease minorities … Look at Bengal … there is just a simple philosophy here … the party that Muslims vote for will come to power. The whole political ecosystem … whether it is Congress … the left … Didi [Mamata Banerjee]… they tried to tap into the Muslim voting bank. It is the first time that Hindus feel included.

There is an element that the BJP exploits and that element stems from the blatant abuse of minority politics by some of these parties, Kishor told reporters.

In the third audio clip, the political strategist answered a question about the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in West Bengal. Modi has a cult [following] across the country, said the electoral strategist. Moreover, the anti-outgoing sentiment is against the state government and not against the Center. Modi is very popular here. If we were to investigate political leaders, Modi and Mamata are also popular … which is very important. [People in] Bengal has yet to see the effect of the BJP government … so some think it’s some kind of party that will do something different.

He said the prime ministers’ election rallies draw huge crowds due to his popularity and worker mobilization. Other than that, he suggested that the anger at Mamata Banerjee’s government and the BJP’s electoral machinery worked in Modi’s favor.

In the fourth audio clip, someone in the chat room said: By the way people are tweeting about this clubhouse and saying that Prashant Kishor with other reporters … we declared Narendra Modi victory in West Bengal.

Kishor then wondered if the Clubhouse’s chat room was open to others. One person said, I don’t know … someone just posted a screenshot on Twitter tagging me and other people and saying that we all declared Narendra Modis win in West Bengal.

Another unidentified man said: If you keep a room open so everyone can participate and listen, you can’t stop people from tweeting. To that, added one woman, these things don’t matter … anyone can say anything … doesn’t make a difference. Then you hear a man say: I know, but that is often taken as proof. Another thing that I just want people to remember is that everything you say about the clubhouse is recorded.

Kishor reacted to conversations Saturday morning. I’m glad BJP takes my cat more seriously than the words of their own leaders, he tweeted. Smiling face with smiling eyes. They need to be brave and share the whole chat instead of getting excited with selective use of certain parts of it. I have said it before and I will say it again, the BJP will not pass 100% in West Bengal. Period.

The audio clips were shared by a number of BJP leaders when 44 constituencies in five districts of Howrah, South 24 Paraganas, Hooghly, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar went to the polls in the fourth phase of the elections. More than 1.15 crore of voters will decide the fate of 373 candidates lined up in this round of voting.

