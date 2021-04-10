Out of Trumps Shadow, the President of the World Bank adopts the fight against the climate





Mr. Malpass shone with World Bank staff with his regular, low-key approach and sympathetic manners. It also benefited from low expectations. But three years into his tenure, some development experts want to know more.

Scott Morris, a senior researcher at the Center for Global Development, a Washington think tank, said it was unfortunate that the World Bank appeared to be leaving the door open to funding fossil fuel projects. He hinted that Malpass had yet to set a clear strategic vision for the bank, but thanked him for embracing climate change.

It is remarkable to compare his statements today with his positions as Treasury official in the Trump administration two years ago, when the official position was to remove the word climate from all documents of multilateral institutions, said Mr. Morris. By this standard, he has made a remarkable evolution to become a climate leader.

He added: But it’s a question of versus what, and is he up to the task of being the leader of this critical institution for climate finance?

The bank will step up its efforts in the coming months. Mr Malpass, in a speech last month on building a green, resilient and inclusive recovery, said his team is mainstreaming climate into all banks’ country strategies and will report on climate and development. for 25 countries this year.

Mr. Malpass has more recently tried to win favor with the Biden administration. He speaks regularly to Ms Yellen and personally invited her to participate in the climate discussion last week.

Asked what the Trump administration’s transition to the Biden administration had meant for the bank, Mr. Malpass responded intently. He noted that under Mr. Trump, the United States approved a capital increase for the bank. He said the new White House team was very committed to the bank’s goals of reducing poverty, making food accessible and preparing countries for climate change.

The policies of the Biden administration have been very supportive of this mission, Mr. Malpass said.

Lisa Friedman contributed reporting.

